Wilton Simpson committee hauled in $541K on eve of Legislative Session

On the eve of this year’s Legislative Session, a political committee led by Senate President Wilton Simpson raised $541,000, according to a newly filed finance report.

The report for the committee Jobs for Florida lists a March 1 date for the contributions. The Legislative Session started March 2, and lawmakers are barred from raising money during the session.

Among the contributions to Simpson’s committee were $50,000 from the medical marijuana firm Trulieve, Inc.; $45,000 from the tobacco firm RAI Services Co., $25,000 from The Big Easy Casino in Hallandale Beach; and $25,000 from Disney Worldwide Services, Inc., according to the report filed with the state Division of Elections.

The committee also raised $515,000 in February.

_____

Republished with permission from The News Service of Florida.