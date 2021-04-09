   

Wilton Simpson committee hauled in $541K on eve of Legislative Session
Lawmakers are barred from raising money during the Legislative Session.

On the eve of this year’s Legislative Session, a political committee led by Senate President Wilton Simpson raised $541,000, according to a newly filed finance report.

The report for the committee Jobs for Florida lists a March 1 date for the contributions. The Legislative Session started March 2, and lawmakers are barred from raising money during the session.

Among the contributions to Simpson’s committee were $50,000 from the medical marijuana firm Trulieve, Inc.; $45,000 from the tobacco firm RAI Services Co., $25,000 from The Big Easy Casino in Hallandale Beach; and $25,000 from Disney Worldwide Services, Inc., according to the report filed with the state Division of Elections.

The committee also raised $515,000 in February.

Republished with permission from The News Service of Florida.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected]

