Gov. DeSantis says 60 Minutes has ‘contempt’ for its viewers

Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to work “60 Minutes“ like a punching bag, taking aim at the franchise’s “mealy-mouthed statements,” purportedly “false” reporting, and charging them with having “contempt” for their viewers.

The Governor offered these extended comments to Fox and Friends on Wednesday morning, his latest in a series of responses to a piece the CBS newsmagazine did, contending that DeSantis favored donor Publix by allowing them to distribute vaccines ahead of other outlets, a policy that led to inequities in vaccine distribution in one county.

DeSantis was in high dudgeon about the network’s attempts at damage control, which included a short viewer response epilogue on Sunday’s show where the franchise attempted to reassert control of the narrative.

“They’ve issued a lot of mealy-mouthed statements since the episode aired,” groused the Governor. “They knew what they were putting on the air was false. And that’s the problem that they have.”

The Governor noted the coverage did not include the perspective of Democrats and others who could debunk the narrative.

“They know that they got caught. So they’ve never even addressed that. They’ve just issued these mealy-mouthed statements. What I would say to 60 Minutes and to the American people is they have so much contempt for their viewers to try to gaslight them like this.”

“You know what? Admit that it was false,” DeSantis thundered. “That’s the responsible thing to do. But I think folks like this, they’re corporate media operatives basically. They had a political mission to smear me. They thought they could do a drive-by and then go on to the next target.”

But they had the wrong Governor, he contends.

“I have a platform. I have the ability to fight back,” DeSantis said, before pivoting back to critique of the CBS program.

“Man, how much contempt do they have for their fellow Americans? That really bugs me,” DeSantis asserted.

The Governor has called the story “horse manure“ and a “smear” and 60 Minutes “smear merchants.” His critiques are well-established, with practiced rhetoric and proven appeal to the base.