   

Gov. DeSantis says 60 Minutes has ‘contempt’ for its viewers

A.G. GancarskiApril 14, 2021

Ron DeSantis
The Governor says 60 Minutes is gaslighting viewers.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to work “60 Minutes  like a punching bag, taking aim at the franchise’s “mealy-mouthed statements,” purportedly “false” reporting, and charging them with having “contempt” for their viewers.

The Governor offered these extended comments to Fox and Friends on Wednesday morning, his latest in a series of responses to a piece the CBS newsmagazine did, contending that DeSantis favored donor Publix by allowing them to distribute vaccines ahead of other outlets, a policy that led to inequities in vaccine distribution in one county.

DeSantis was in high dudgeon about the network’s attempts at damage control, which included a short viewer response epilogue on Sunday’s show where the franchise attempted to reassert control of the narrative.

“They’ve issued a lot of mealy-mouthed statements since the episode aired,” groused the Governor. “They knew what they were putting on the air was false. And that’s the problem that they have.”

The Governor noted the coverage did not include the perspective of Democrats and others who could debunk the narrative.

“They know that they got caught. So they’ve never even addressed that. They’ve just issued these mealy-mouthed statements. What I would say to 60 Minutes and to the American people is they have so much contempt for their viewers to try to gaslight them like this.”

“You know what? Admit that it was false,” DeSantis thundered. “That’s the responsible thing to do. But I think folks like this, they’re corporate media operatives basically. They had a political mission to smear me. They thought they could do a drive-by and then go on to the next target.”

But they had the wrong Governor, he contends.

“I have a platform. I have the ability to fight back,” DeSantis said, before pivoting back to critique of the CBS program.

“Man, how much contempt do they have for their fellow Americans? That really bugs me,” DeSantis asserted.

The Governor has called the story “horse manure“ and a “smear” and 60 Minutes “smear merchants.” His critiques are well-established, with practiced rhetoric and proven appeal to the base.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

previous'Council of censors': Ron DeSantis says YouTube, Google enforce lockdown narrative

  • Charles

    April 14, 2021 at 9:44 am

    60 minutes of lies embraced by the left wing media. Today’s journalists want truthfulness ONLY when it supports their narrative. Otherwise distortion and lying are employed and celebrated.

  • Frankie M.

    April 14, 2021 at 9:47 am

    Glad to see Ronnie doesn’t nurse a grudge. I thought he’d have moved onto Mean Joe and death…errr cruise ships by now.

  • Tjb

    April 14, 2021 at 9:55 am

    Ronnie should we be talking about your contempt for millions of Floridians? For example, not allowing more medical care for the less fortunate, promoting false information causing more Floridians to die from COVID-19 and the many more hateful actions you have taken to hurt our citizens. We have lost 42, 000 plus Florida citizens to COVID-19. How many of these deaths can be directly linked to you mismanagement of the Covid-19 response. Is it 5,000, 10,000 or more?

