Toll road repeal clears first House committee

Legislation to repeal a contentious plan to expand Florida’s toll road network took its first steps in the House.

On Friday, the House Appropriations Committee heard Senate bill SB 100, reporting it favorably.

If passed, the bill would cancel plans for the Heartland Parkway and an extension of the Florida Turnpike. It would also dismantle the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) program approved just two years ago as a top priority of then-Senate President Bill Galvano.

Rep. Jay Williamson presented the Senate bill in committee. The Pace Republican said it’s important Florida devote its road trust revenues to improving existing infrastructure instead of taking on the startup costs of new roadways.

“After the pandemic and some of the revenue we have not gotten over the past year from people not paying gas taxes, it makes sure we have dollars for the existing infrastructure we have in place,” Williamson said.

Some representatives did raise concerns about what would happen with the Florida Turnpike and whether the state would invest more to improve that roadway. While that’s not directly addressed in this bill, Williamson said more resources would be devoted to existing road improvements.

The committee hearing on M-CORES repeal came a day after the House voted to reroute an extension of the Suncoast Parkway away from Jefferson County. The Suncoast Connector intends to connect the parkway to the Georgia-Florida line.

Republican Rep. Jason Shoaf, whose district covers Jefferson County, introduced a bill (HB 6059) carving out Jefferson after its County Commission passed a resolution asking lawmakers to remove the county from the route.

The Suncoast Connector project may be the only portion of the M-CORES plan that survives this legislative session. The plan to build or extend three toll roads in Florida passed in the Legislature just two years ago. Initially, the plan included building a highway through Southwest Florida, extending from Polk County south through Collier County, and extending Florida’s Turnpike to the Suncoast Parkway and connecting the Parkway north to the Georgia border.

Other parts of the toll road plan include infrastructure upgrades, such as broadband internet service, to drive economic development in rural areas.

Environmental groups praised the repeal of M-CORES as a good move because it will protect wildlife corridors. Many organizations fiercely opposed the plan two years ago for planning a roadway through largely rural regions. In particular, they criticized the return of the Heartland Parkway, a new road planned through Southwest Florida that has gone through ups and downs with the state.

Lindsay Cross, working on behalf of Florida Conservation Voters, said she appreciated that improvement but saw further problems retaining plans for extending the Suncoast Parkway.

“Clearly, this bill is a better deal and less destructive than the current M-CORES,” she said.

The Senate-originating bill had no House companion and was just scheduled for its first House committee vote. Sen. Gayle Harrell carried the issue through the Senate.