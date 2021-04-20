   

Bob Rommel considering attorney fees, cash value roofing policies for House insurance reform
Naples Republican Bob Rommel.

Jacob OglesApril 20, 20216min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Nikki Fried predicts Ron DeSantis will bail on second term for White House bid

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate trans sports bill appears near death

HeadlinesInfluence

Watered down bill banning local preference contracts heads to Senate floor

rommel
The bill was postponed in the House Commerce Committee until Friday.

An insurance reform bill temporarily postponed in the House will return to the Commerce Committee on Friday.

Rep. Bob Rommel, a Naples Republican and the bill’s sponsor, hopes by that point to bring it closer to Senate legislation already passed.

The big differences, addressing roofing policies and attorney fees, generated the mostdebate in the upper chamber. Still, Rommel sees reason to address the issues before putting the bill (HB 305) in front of a final House committee.

“All the stakeholders, including some plaintiffs’ attorneys, realize there are abusive practices,” Rommel said. “Some roofers realize there are abusive practices. And some insurance companies agree there could be more oversight.”

“What everybody agrees on is that rates shouldn’t be rising 25% a year.”

Rommel’s bill would narrow the time homeowners can file a property insurance claim after an event from three years to two. It also regulates the rate at which Citizens Property Insurance, Florida’s publicly administered insurer of last resort, can increase rates.

The Senate bill right now largely eliminates attorney fee multipliers. When Rommel’s bill had a committee substitute in the Insurance and Banking Subcommittee, those provisions disappeared from the House version.

As he prepares to bring the bill to Commerce on Friday, he’s taking another look at that issue. He said since 2013, some $15 billion has been paid out in insurance claims in Florida, but 71% of that has gone to attorneys.

“If you want to correct the problem, you need to correct all those issues,” Rommel said.

He also likes that the Senate version of the bill allows for insurance policies that cover the cash value of a roof that needs to be replaced, while still allowing providers to sell policies with the full replacement costs.

“I would like to give consumers the option,” he said. “Options and competition are what drives down costs.”

He acknowledged fears many consumers will simply buy the cheapest insurance available and not realize until they are having a roof replaced that the full cost isn’t covered. But he said that’s an inevitable outcome in any kind of insurance.

Sen. Jim Boyd, a Bradenton Republican, said he’s spoken with Rommel about the bill, but, for now, is waiting to see what comes out of Rommel’s office before the committee meeting Friday.

“My hope is they will adopt something close to our version, as I firmly believe what we have passed will save consumers on their homeowners premiums while getting at the cost drivers,” Boyd said.

The Senator said the greatest challenge to address remains the inordinate amount of frivolous lawsuits. Nationwide, 8% of claims are from Florida while 76% of lawsuits are from Florida, he said.

“There is definitely something wrong with that picture,” Boyd added.

Rommel said he’s focused on outcomes. He’s concerned that Citizens is seeing policies grow by 5,000 a week.

“That will put all Floridians at risk if we had an Andrew type of event,” he said, referencing a 1992 hurricane that devastated South Florida.

Even winning committee approval on Friday leaves little time to pass language on the floor. But Rommel remains optimistic.

“I feel confident we will get something,” he said. “You never know until it’s Sine Die.”

Post Views: 198

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousControversial election bill heads to the Senate floor despite bipartisan criticism

nextTelephone solicitation bill heads to Senate floor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories