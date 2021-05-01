Ron DeSantis is on the road again

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office is averse to giving advance notice of appearances by DeSantis, but he IS penciling in more national events as his stock rises among Republicans.

Jonathan Tamari of The Philadelphia Inquirer on Friday reported DeSantis is slated to address the Allegheny County Republican Party on May 20, when Florida lawmakers will be focused on the Governor’s proposed gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe.

“Conservative excitement around DeSantis is rising as he wins praise on the right for his relatively permissive approach to the coronavirus pandemic and jousts with the mainstream media,” Tamari wrote. “A visit to Pennsylvania could further raise his profile in one of the country’s key battlegrounds.”

Meanwhile, the Record-Courier newspaper in Nevada said DeSantis will travel to the Corley Ranch outside Gardnerville — south of Carson City — for the sixth annual Basque Fry on Aug. 17.

The Basque-themed barbecue event, sponsored by the Morning in Nevada Political Action Committee, was founded in support of former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

“It has attracted thousands of visitors over the years and dozens of Republican notables,” the Record-Courier reported on Sunday. “Guests in previous years have included House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Tom Cotton, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, Dr. Ben Carson, President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, the ‘Lone Survivor’ Marcus Luttrell, American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, among others.”

DeSantis, who regularly bypasses Florida media for one-on-one interviews on Fox News and other conservative-friendly media when rolling out policies or to counter negative news, was in Texas in January offering his views before the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation.

___

