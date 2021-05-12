Florida will not extend work search waiver, rolls out back-to-work initiative

Department of Economic Opportunity Director Dane Eagle announced Wednesday that Florida will not extend its work search waiver for the unemployed.

The waiver, implemented during the pandemic’s peak, allowed Floridians to collect unemployment benefits without proving they were searching for a job.

Moving forward, the state will now encourage the unemployed to find work through a new Return to Work program that aims to connect Floridians to jobs and accelerate Florida’s economic rebound.

Eagle said more than 400,000 jobs are available in the Sunshine State. And with ample vaccine supply, he asserted, it’s time to get back to work.

“The 2021 pandemic is unemployment and not being able to hire,” Eagle told reporters in Tallahassee outside the Metro Deli sandwich shop. “We’ve got to put an end to that.”

The state will also crackdown on Floridians who attempt to sidestep the work search requirement. Eagle explained that employers can report if an applicant is not earnestly pursuing a job opportunity.

“If you’re applying for a job and not showing up for an interview or refusing to do the work, that has to be reported to us and you will no longer be able to collect unemployment,” Eagle said.

Florida lifted several unemployment mandates amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With so many Florida workers impacted, state officials attempted to remove some of those barriers to receiving state support, even as Florida’s unemployment application system collapsed under pressure due to a surge in jobless Floridians.

The problems with CONNECT, the state’s online portal for accessing claims, led to the departure of DEO director Ken Lawson last year. Eagle, a former state representative, took over the position.

Standing alongside Eagle on Wednesday, Florida Chamber of Commerce Chief Economist Dr. Jerry Parish said the lack of workers is particularly difficult for small businesses.

Several local business owners spoke at the event, including Eddie Agramonte, owner of Gordo’s Cuban Cuisine in Tallahassee.

Agramonte lamented those who opt to stay “home and collect unemployment.” He also sympathized with the limited staff he does have on hand.

“We’re overworking our kids,” Agramonte said.

Due to the lack of staff, the 25-year business owners said he’s struggling to seat tables. In all, he said he’s ready to hire 30 more workers.

“I don’t understand why people don’t have that urge anymore to want to continue to rise and instead just stay home and make $300 extra bucks a week,” Agramonte added.

Florida’s unemployment rate is roughly 4.7%, accounting for roughly 475,000 Floridians. The rate, however, is lower than than national average of 6%.

Notably, the Sunshine state has some of the lowest unemployment benefits in the nation.

Last month, the Senate OK’d a bill that would’ve increased Florida’s unemployment benefits.

The proposal (SB 1906) aimed to raise the weekly maximum payment from $275 to $375 a week and extended the duration of benefits. The House, however, never took up the bill.

The work search requirement waiver will remain in effect until May 29.