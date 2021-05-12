May 12, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Prosecutors weigh appeal in Corrine Brown case
Corrine Brown hopes the ‘Holy Spirit’ will keep her out of prison. Image via News4Jax.

News Service Of FloridaMay 12, 20212min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Tim Cerio tapped for Citizens Insurance general counsel

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Kevin Rader: You don’t have to be anti-farmer to be pro-environment

2022Headlines

Florida Republicans join in exiling Liz Cheney from House GOP leadership

corrine brown
Prosecutors may ask for SCOTUS review.

Federal prosecutors are asking for time to consider an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court after an appellate court last week overturned the conviction of former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown on tax and fraud charges.

Prosecutors on Tuesday asked the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for a 90-day stay of the issuance of what is known as a “mandate” that would carry out last week’s ruling.

“For good cause, the United States requests this court to stay the issuance of the mandate for 90 days to allow the acting solicitor general time to determine whether the United States will seek review in the Supreme Court,” the request said.

The Atlanta-based appellate court, in a 7-4 decision, ordered a new trial for Brown, who was convicted in 2017 on 18 felony counts related to an alleged charity scam. The ruling said a juror was improperly removed from Brown’s trial because he said the “Holy Spirit” told him Brown was not guilty.

Brown, 74, was a member of the U.S. House from 1993 to 2017, after serving in the state Legislature. The Jacksonville Democrat was convicted on fraud and tax charges related to her role in using contributions to the One Door for Education charity for personal expenses and events.

___

Republished with permission from News Service of Florida.

Post Views: 71

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse approves federal Pulse Memorial resolution, again

nextCitizens Insurance could hit 750,000 policies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    The many sides of the Seminole Compact
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more