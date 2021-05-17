May 17, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Duke Energy seeks to recoup storm costs

News Service Of FloridaMay 17, 20212min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSpecial Session

Online casino gaming axed from Seminole Tribe compact

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Ken Welch staffs up as St. Pete mayoral primary nears

Headlines

Groups back challenge to ‘Marsy’s Law’ ruling

duke energy
Duke on Friday filed a petition at the Florida Public Service Commission seeking to collect $16.7 million from customers.

Duke Energy Florida is seeking approval from state regulators to recoup money it spent responding to two tropical storms last year.

Duke on Friday filed a petition at the Florida Public Service Commission seeking to collect $16.7 million from customers, starting in August. The request stems from the utility’s costs related to Tropical Storm Eta in November and Tropical Storm Isaias in late July and early August.

Both storms had been hurricanes before weakening as they approached Florida. Duke said in the filing that the storms caused power outages. Eta, which came ashore near Cedar Key and crossed the state after earlier causing damage in South Florida, had the larger impact.

“While Florida was spared the worst of Hurricane Eta, sustained wind gusts associated with the storm are estimated to have reached upwards of 70 mph along Florida’s coastline,” the filing said. “Tropical storm-force gusts in excess of 50 mph reached far inland into Central Florida. Hurricane Eta’s winds caused 2,400 outage events affecting 140,000 customers.”

Utilities typically are allowed to recover storm-related costs from customers, though they are required to show that the costs were justified. Duke is asking the Public Service Commission to consider the request at a June 15 meeting.

_____

Republished with permission from The News Service of Florida.

Post Views: 117

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGroups back challenge to 'Marsy's Law' ruling

nextWest Central Florida AFL-CIO backs Richie Floyd in St. Pete City Council run

One comment

  • John

    May 17, 2021 at 1:15 pm

    With a PSC in the hands of the industry, Duke will copy FPL in passing off poor maintenance and worn-out infrastructure updates to “storm” recovery. These costs need to come from shareholders not rate payers!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories