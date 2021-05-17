Duke Energy seeks to recoup storm costs

Duke Energy Florida is seeking approval from state regulators to recoup money it spent responding to two tropical storms last year.

Duke on Friday filed a petition at the Florida Public Service Commission seeking to collect $16.7 million from customers, starting in August. The request stems from the utility’s costs related to Tropical Storm Eta in November and Tropical Storm Isaias in late July and early August.

Both storms had been hurricanes before weakening as they approached Florida. Duke said in the filing that the storms caused power outages. Eta, which came ashore near Cedar Key and crossed the state after earlier causing damage in South Florida, had the larger impact.

“While Florida was spared the worst of Hurricane Eta, sustained wind gusts associated with the storm are estimated to have reached upwards of 70 mph along Florida’s coastline,” the filing said. “Tropical storm-force gusts in excess of 50 mph reached far inland into Central Florida. Hurricane Eta’s winds caused 2,400 outage events affecting 140,000 customers.”

Utilities typically are allowed to recover storm-related costs from customers, though they are required to show that the costs were justified. Duke is asking the Public Service Commission to consider the request at a June 15 meeting.

Republished with permission from The News Service of Florida.