May 28, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. Ron DeSantis orders flags to half-staff Sunday following San Jose shooting
The order is pursuant to a federal directive from President Joe Biden.

Haley BrownMay 28, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lobbying compensation: Mid-major firms fared well during first quarter

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida’s top environmental official, Noah Valenstein, is resigning

HeadlinesInfluence

Tech groups sue over social media ‘deplatforming’ law

Dingell
This marks the 232nd mass shooting event this year.

After eight people were killed in a mass shooting in San Jose, California Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered Florida’s flags to half-staff on Sunday to honor the victims.

DeSantis’ order is pursuant to federal guidance from President Joe Biden directing all federal and military facilities to lower flags. Now flags at state buildings in Florida will be lowered as well.

Victims were slain in a mass shooting at a light rail yard and were Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) employees. The victims were identified as Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Adrian Balleza, 29; Alex Ward Fritch, 49; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; and Timothy Michael Romo, 49.

The suspected gunman was Sam Cassidy, an employee at the VTA.

On the morning of May 26, authorities said, Cassidy shot his coworkers in two buildings before killing himself in front of responding law enforcement officers.

“Based on recent developments in the investigation we can say that the suspect has been a highly disgruntled VTA employee for many years, which may have contributed to why he targeted VTA employees,” a news release from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Cassidy was scheduled for a disciplinary hearing at work the day of the attack for allegedly making racist remarks to his coworkers, according to NBC Bay Area. Cassidy had recent complaints filed against him for making “inappropriate racial remarks” to coworkers while on the job, according to the report.

Authorities recovered three handguns, all of which had been legally obtained and registered, according to the FBI.

Emergency calls about the shooting began around 6:30 a.m.

This marks the 232nd mass shooting event this year, according to a tally by the Gun Violence Archive, which defines mass shooting events as events in which four or more people are wounded.

Working Partnerships USA has set up a fund to help victims of the shooting.

Post Views: 28

Haley Brown

Haley Brown is a capitol reporter for FloridaPolitics.com. Her background includes covering the West Virginia Legislature for a regular segment on WVVA-TV in Bluefield called Capitol Beat. Her reporting in southern West Virginia also included city issues, natural disasters, crime, human interest, and anchoring weekend newscasts. Haley is a Florida native. You can reach her at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.28.21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories