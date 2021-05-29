Personnel note: Todd Neville appointed as chair of Flagler Health+ Board of Trustees

Flagler Health+ has appointed Todd Neville as the new chair on its Board of Trustees, succeeding Bill Kopf.

“Todd Neville brings tremendous expertise, community perspective and a proven track record of leadership to this role,” Jason Barrett, Flagler Heath+ CEO and president, said in a statement. “His vigor for achievement combined with a commitment to service in private, public and nonprofit sectors will be instrumental to our success, as we continue to advance the physical, social and economic health of area communities.”

Neville has been an active member of the nonprofit’s board for more than a decade, having held several leadership posts, and most recently serving as the vice chair. .

Neville, a graduate of Indiana University Bloomington, currently works as the Managing Partner of Neville Wainio CPAs.

“I would like to thank Bill for his steadfast leadership of Flagler Health+, particularly during this last year, as we navigated the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Barrett said in a statement. “Bill’s tireless commitment to service and particular expertise in the information technology sector has had a lasting impact on our organization.”

The newly appointed chair has also served as the vice mayor of St. Augustine, and is the former president of the city’s Rotary Club and the Ancient City Road Runners. Neville is also the past vice chairman and treasurer of the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce.

Neville will succeed Kopf, who served on the Flagler Health+ Board of Trustees for more than 15 years. Kopf served terms as both vice chair and chairman of the board, as well as the chair of the Information Technology Committee.

Kopf also served on the Flagler Health Care Foundation Board of Trustees for six years.

Flagler Health+ is an extension of Flagler Hospital, a non-profit facility that has been in operation for 130 years.