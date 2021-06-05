June 5, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Experts look into possible cyberattack at two central Florida hospitals

Associated PressJune 5, 20212min0

Related Articles

CoronavirusHeadlines

Chief Justice Canady issues order allowing courts to lift mask requirements and resume jury trials

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs impact fee restrictions

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs bill stiffening ‘swatting’ penalties

Red glowing word cyberattack on a black wall surrounded by green random letters
The hospitals had to switch to pen and paper to document patient visits.

Experts are investigating after the computer systems of two central Florida hospitals showed signs of unusual activity, an official said.

The Villages Regional Hospital and the UF Health Leesburg Hospital shut down multiple systems to protect patient information during the event Monday night, switching to pen and paper to document patient visits, news outlets report.

“We have since learned that the activity was related to a cybersecurity event,” Frank Faust, a spokesman for the University of Florida’s Health Central Florida, told the Orlando Sentinel. “With regard to protected information, at this time we do not believe any patient or personnel records have been compromised or shared.”

Faust said information technology teams from the University of Florida were investigating.

“These types of situations take time to fully resolve,” Faust said. “We are continuing to methodically investigate to delicately and precisely understand what happened, and are taking the appropriate actions to resolve any and all issues.”

The Villages is one of the country’s largest retirement communities, with a population of more than 130,000.

____

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Post Views: 81

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis signs bill stiffening 'swatting' penalties

nextGov. DeSantis signs impact fee restrictions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories