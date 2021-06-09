June 9, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

When does Ron DeSantis author his next book?

Peter SchorschJune 9, 20216min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

‘Do-nothing House member’: Marco Rubio vows to expose ‘the real Val Demings’

HeadlinesJax

State shuts down Pride lights on Jacksonville’s Acosta bridge

Headlines

Gov. DeSantis: ‘We got to go on offense against anti-Semitism’

RON DESANTIS BILL SIGNING (9)
The Republican could capitalize on his newfound stardom by writing a second book.

A decade ago, before he was even a congressman, Gov. Ron DeSantis published a book.

The book was aimed at countering the book former President Barack Obama released in the mid-1990s, “Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance,” and it had a similarly long-winded title.

Unlike Obama’s book, “Dreams From Our Founding Fathers: First Principles in the age of Obama” was not a best-seller. It’s more of a collector’s item, really — signed copies of it are going for $500 to $550 on eBay right now.

If the Governor has a few boxes of them in his garage, he could whip out a Sharpie and make a few bucks. The publishing company could probably do a second run and make bank.

Even better, DeSantis could capitalize on his newfound stardom by writing a second book.

DeSantis is a — or, to some, the — rising star in the Republican Party. His brand of politics has captured eyes and ears across the country. He’s on the radar of every American who isn’t a fan of masks, vaccine passports, so-called “woke corporations” or Big Tech.

DeSantis is a lot of things but let’s be honest, wealthy isn’t one of them. He’s been in the public sector for his entire adult life — from Navy JAG to Assistant U.S. Attorney to congressman to Governor. Those positions are prestigious, sure, but nobody gets into them for the paycheck.

According to DeSantis’s most recent financial disclosure his net worth is $291,449.

Politician-penned books, however, generate a lot of cash.

Maybe he won’t get Obama-level sales, but he doesn’t need to. Just look at U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio — he cashed an $800,000 check before his book, “An American Son,” landed on shelves in 2013. He’s earned plenty more since then through royalties. That put him in the black and then some.

DeSantis doesn’t need a Time Magazine cover hailing him as the “Republican Savior.” Former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown of Massachusetts got a $700,000 advance for his book.

DeSantis is arguably more popular now than Rubio was at his zenith, and like the Senator, he also has an interesting life story. He didn’t come from a family of means, but he ended up with Ivy League degrees that East Coast elites drool over. His Yale J.D. didn’t land a cushy job in Big Law, it landed him in Iraq and Gitmo.

DeSantis won’t allow himself to think this, but there’s also the possibility that his star could fade. Were he to turn out to be this decade’s version of former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, DeSantis’s leverage negotiating a book deal could fall apart.

Now is the time for DeSantis’s to get behind the keyboard!

Plus, a book release is essentially a rite of passage for would-be presidential contenders. With all the 2024 talk surrounding DeSantis, now is time for him to get started on a second book. Or, at the very least, get some publisher to give him an advance.

Post Views: 76

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Orlando Rising and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVal Demings launches campaign for Marco Rubio's U.S. Senate seat

nextBobbie Shay Lee latest entrant into race for St. Pete City Council District 1

One comment

  • Arthro

    June 9, 2021 at 7:36 am

    Democrats would love for DeSantis to spend his time writing a book so they can get a break from his overwhelming success in Florida. He is a rock star here, and no Democrat has any chance of beating him. Thank God. An excellent Governor. He’s also a very strong potential candidate for POTUS. He’s on the right track, doesn’t need to write a book.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories