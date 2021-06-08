Panhandle counties choose RapidDeploy for Next Generation 9-1-1 tech

Panhandle emergency responders and law enforcement are about to get some cutting-edge emergency call center technology, accelerating their transition to Next Generation 9-1-1.

RapidDeploy’s implementation of a more robust and more modern technology platform will help emergency responders, law enforcement and 9-1-1 call center operators have a more accurate and holistic view of the region and improve response times.

In the coming weeks, RapidDeploy begins implementation of the technology to accelerate the 12 Panhandle counties’ embrace of the Next Generation 9-1-1 technology using federal grant funds made available by the Florida Department of Management Services and its Division of Telecommunications. Those counties include Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Washington, Bay, Jackson, Holmes, Liberty, Franklin, Gulf and Calhoun.

“RapidDeploy’s tactical mapping tool, RadiusPlus, incorporates a multitude of data integrations from dozens of vendors to provide the best comprehensive operating picture for all first responders including 9-1-1 call takers,” said Jason Fuqua, RapidDeploy’s regional director for account management in the Southeast. “Public Safety in Region 1 is leading the way for the state of Florida, and we are extremely excited to work with the region and provide real time information during mission critical events.”

RapidDeploy’s RadiusPlus tactical mapping provides unmatched situational awareness tools and advanced location accuracy capabilities that assist in faster response times. RadiusPlus offers advanced GIS features, including real-time traffic, video feeds and authoritative Esri layers.

In addition, RadiusPlus gives call takers AI-powered automated language translation and SMS texting capabilities.

“Our 9-1-1 telecommunicators are excited to bring this technology into their day-to-day jobs, and we look forward to seeing the benefit it will bring to the public and our law enforcement officers,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “Anytime we have better situational awareness prior to arriving on scene, our first responders are better informed, and can better protect those they are sworn to protect. RapidDeploy’s technology will help us do that.”

RapidDeploy’s Eclipse analytics platform will provide the region’s law enforcement leadership with the ability to analyze key data elements such as 9-1-1 call locations, call transfers and misrouted call trends that will help improve response times and better prepare first responders before they arrive on scene.

Florida’s Region 1 counties are the latest in a wave of early adopters of cloud-native 9-1-1 services from RapidDeploy. With the Panhandle online, RapidDeploy now serves over 750 9-1-1 centers nationwide including statewide deployments in California, Kansas and Arizona.