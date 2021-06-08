June 8, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Cristal Cole joins Amazon

Drew WilsonJune 8, 20212min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

VISIT FLORIDA CEO, staff get pay raises

2022Headlines

Rebekah Jones announces run for Matt Gaetz’s congressional seat

HeadlinesSouth Florida

First Amendment arguments rejected in mansion fight

Cristal cole art
She is the company's new regional policy manager for the Southeastern U.S.

Amazon announced Tuesday that Cristal Cole has been hired on as the company’s regional policy manager for the Southeastern U.S.

Cole comes to one of the world’s largest retailers from one of the world’s largest telecommunications company’s — she’s spent the past five years working as AT&T’s regional director of external and legislative affairs in South Florida.

At AT&T, Cole was responsible for a variety of legislative and community affairs initiatives and assisted with technology deployment and infrastructure investment, collaborating with community, legislative and business leaders.

Cole is a graduate of the Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University, where she earned a degree in public relations.

She first entered The Process as a press team member under former Gov. Jeb Bush. She later worked as the press secretary for the Agency of Health Care Administration.

Conversa_728x90

She entered the private sector a decade ago, taking a job at Tenet Healthcare as their public relations manager for South Florida. She later served as director of community management at the Foundation for Florida’s Future, an organization founded by Bush that advocates for school choice.

Outside of work, Cole has been involved with the Greater Miami Chapter of The Links, the Miami Rescue Mission-R.I.S.E. Initiative and the Miami Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, where she served as President.

She was also a founding member of the Friends of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Miami Executive Committee.

Post Views: 95

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFirst Amendment arguments rejected in mansion fight

nextRebekah Jones announces run for Matt Gaetz's congressional seat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories