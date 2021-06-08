Personnel note: Cristal Cole joins Amazon

Amazon announced Tuesday that Cristal Cole has been hired on as the company’s regional policy manager for the Southeastern U.S.

Cole comes to one of the world’s largest retailers from one of the world’s largest telecommunications company’s — she’s spent the past five years working as AT&T’s regional director of external and legislative affairs in South Florida.

At AT&T, Cole was responsible for a variety of legislative and community affairs initiatives and assisted with technology deployment and infrastructure investment, collaborating with community, legislative and business leaders.

Cole is a graduate of the Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University, where she earned a degree in public relations.

She first entered The Process as a press team member under former Gov. Jeb Bush. She later worked as the press secretary for the Agency of Health Care Administration.

She entered the private sector a decade ago, taking a job at Tenet Healthcare as their public relations manager for South Florida. She later served as director of community management at the Foundation for Florida’s Future, an organization founded by Bush that advocates for school choice.

Outside of work, Cole has been involved with the Greater Miami Chapter of The Links, the Miami Rescue Mission-R.I.S.E. Initiative and the Miami Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, where she served as President.

She was also a founding member of the Friends of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Miami Executive Committee.