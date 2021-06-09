June 9, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott slams Kamala Harris: ‘What has she ever accomplished?’

A.G. GancarskiJune 9, 20213min0

Related Articles

2022Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: Val Demings poses Marco Rubio’s toughest challenge yet

2022Headlines

HD 88 candidate Jervonte Edmonds adds more than $11K in opening month

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Could Donald Trump run for Congress in Florida? If so, where?

Rick Scott
Even the Fox News host tried to dial down Scott's rhetoric.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on Wednesday slammed Vice President Kamala Harris, who is returning from a Latin American trip designed to examine root causes of immigration.

During an appearance on Fox News, Scott compared Harris to an “arsonist” in charge of fire prevention, offering a visceral critique that got called into question by a normally friendly interviewer.

“What has she ever accomplished? And by the way, putting Kamala Harris in charge of the border is like asking an arsonist to put out a fire, like asking (New York Gov.) Andrew Cuomo to be in charge of a sexual harassment seminar,” Scott joked.

“I mean, she is not going to accomplish anything. I mean, not going to the border? Go to the border,” Scott said, before host Sandra Smith reminded Scott that the Vice President of the United States and former U.S. Senator had a resume of considerable accomplishment.

Smith dialed down the potential hot quotes, getting Scott to focus on Harris not yet going to the border.

Scott said Harris didn’t want to take the media down there to see a “crisis Joe Biden created,” but couldn’t help coming back to the narrative of the Vice President being ineffective.

“She is not somebody who is focused on getting a result,” Scott complained. “I mean, she’s clearly, going on this trip, there’s no there there, nothing happens. It’s just a media opportunity that hasn’t worked out.”

Harris, who has been in charge of border issues for the Biden White House, has not visited the Mexican border yet in her official capacity. This has nettled Scott, who has previously described Harris’ “avoidance” of the border as “getting extreme.”

Despite the Republican take that Harris isn’t getting it done, favorable coverage comes from elsewhere. The Associated Press headlined Harris’ “blunt message” and “search for answers” in the trip, but coverage noted that Democrats, such as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, were disappointed that the Vice President didn’t embrace more open immigration policies.

Post Views: 23

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Henderson: Val Demings poses Marco Rubio's toughest challenge yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories