Rick Scott slams Kamala Harris: ‘What has she ever accomplished?’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on Wednesday slammed Vice President Kamala Harris, who is returning from a Latin American trip designed to examine root causes of immigration.

During an appearance on Fox News, Scott compared Harris to an “arsonist” in charge of fire prevention, offering a visceral critique that got called into question by a normally friendly interviewer.

“What has she ever accomplished? And by the way, putting Kamala Harris in charge of the border is like asking an arsonist to put out a fire, like asking (New York Gov.) Andrew Cuomo to be in charge of a sexual harassment seminar,” Scott joked.

“I mean, she is not going to accomplish anything. I mean, not going to the border? Go to the border,” Scott said, before host Sandra Smith reminded Scott that the Vice President of the United States and former U.S. Senator had a resume of considerable accomplishment.

Smith dialed down the potential hot quotes, getting Scott to focus on Harris not yet going to the border.

Scott said Harris didn’t want to take the media down there to see a “crisis Joe Biden created,” but couldn’t help coming back to the narrative of the Vice President being ineffective.

“She is not somebody who is focused on getting a result,” Scott complained. “I mean, she’s clearly, going on this trip, there’s no there there, nothing happens. It’s just a media opportunity that hasn’t worked out.”

Harris, who has been in charge of border issues for the Biden White House, has not visited the Mexican border yet in her official capacity. This has nettled Scott, who has previously described Harris’ “avoidance” of the border as “getting extreme.”

Despite the Republican take that Harris isn’t getting it done, favorable coverage comes from elsewhere. The Associated Press headlined Harris’ “blunt message” and “search for answers” in the trip, but coverage noted that Democrats, such as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, were disappointed that the Vice President didn’t embrace more open immigration policies.