Adam Anderson pulls support from entire Pinellas Co. Republican Legislative Delegation

House District 65 candidate Adam Anderson is getting backing from all members of the Pinellas County Republican Legislative Delegation as he campaigns to succeed current House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

The list of endorsers include Sens. Jeff Brandes and Ed Hooper, as well as Reps. Nick DiCeglie and Chris Latvala.

Brandes credited his endorsement to Anderson’s experience as a small business owner, and Hooper cited the candidate’s support for the first responder community.

“Voters want their government to be more innovative, adaptable, and efficient. To achieve these goals, we need leaders like Adam Anderson,” Brandes said in a statement. “Adam is a small business owner and knows first-hand how to adapt to changing circumstances, innovate to maximize efficiency, and do it all on budget.”

“There is no greater responsibility of an elected official than protecting the people and businesses they represent,” added Hooper in a statement. “Adam Anderson is a steadfast supporter of our first responder community and knows what an essential role they play in laying the foundation for a successful state. I’m proud to stand with Adam because he stands with our great men and women in uniform.”

DiCeglie echoed Brandes’ remarks, and Latvala, who chairs the House Education and Employment Committee, praised Anderson’s commitment to education.

“As a small business owner, Adam Anderson knows what it’s like to sign the front of a paycheck, not just the back. He knows what it takes to create jobs and opportunity in our community to keep our economy growing,” DiCeglie said. “He will be a champion for our local businesses and I am proud to endorse Adam Anderson for State House, so our business community continues to thrive.”

“As a father, Adam Anderson knows there is no greater priority than investing in the success of our children,” Latvala added. “We can count on Adam to continue our state’s bold and innovative education initiatives that put parents in control of their children’s education and makes historic investments into our classrooms. Adam Anderson will always do what’s best for students and I’m proud to support him for State Representative.”

Freshmen Reps. Linda Linda Chaney and Traci Koster are also backing Anderson.

“Growing up sailing in Pinellas County’s waterways, Adam Anderson is the local leader we can count on to fight to preserve our beaches and waterways so future generations can enjoy Florida’s natural resources,” Chaney said. “Adam knows the strength of our local economy is directly tied to the health of our environment. We can count of Adam Anderson to be a champion for our beaches, waterways and environment and I am proud to support him in his candidacy for State House.”

“Adam Anderson is a conservative small business owner we can trust to keep our state on the right track,” Koster said. “As Florida continues to lead the nation across the board in areas like education innovation, fiscal stability, and economic growth, we need common sense leaders like Adam who will protect the progress we’ve made and continue to make Florida the best state in country.”

Anderson has already picked up a credible list of endorsements, including from Sprowls who named Anderson his preferred successor. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri has also offered his support.

“This is an incredible honor to earn the support, trust, and confidence of the entire delegation I hope to serve with in Tallahassee,” Anderson said in a statement. “So much of Florida’s success is due to their hard work, ingenuity, and responsible decision-making. I’m blessed to have such strong support from within our Pinellas community and I will work everyday to keep Florida moving in the right direction.”

The early endorsements from major players indicate Anderson is likely the preferred choice for the area’s GOP political class and could discourage other potential Republicans from jumping into the race, a move that would help Anderson avoid a potentially costly Primary.

So far, just one other candidate is in the race, Democrat Kelly Lynn Johnson. According to the most recent voter tabulation with the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections, HD 65 carries a nearly 13,000 voter advantage for the GOP, with 52,670 registered Republicans to just 38,172 registered Democrats.