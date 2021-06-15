June 15, 2021
Gus Bilirakis to kick-off reelection campaign July 3

bilirakis
The incumbent has served in Congress since 2007.

U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis is set to kick-off his reelection campaign for Florida’s 12th Congressional District on July 3. 

Bilirakis, a Palm Harbor Republican, will be hosting his campaign launch at Theophilos Hall at Spanos Pappas in Tarpon Springs from 10 a.m. to noon. 

The incumbent has served Florida’s 12th Congressional District since 2013. Before that, he served a similar area covering North Pinellas and parts of Pasco and Hillsborough counties in what was then Florida’s 9th Congressional District since 2007.

Bilirakis has already filed for reelection, and faces two Democratic opponents: William VanHorn and Kimberly Walker. 

However, with his incumbent advantage and a red-leaning district, it is unlikely the candidates will gain significant traction in the race.

Bilirakis succeeded his father, Michael Bilirakis, who held the district from 1983 until passing the torch to the younger Bilirakis. Between the two, the area has been under Bilirakis leadership for nearly four decades.

The district has a strong conservative lean — of the district’s nearly 585,000 voters, more than 237,000 are registered Republicans while only 175,000 are Democrats.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

