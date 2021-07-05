Lauren Book courts cards for Surfside emergency crews

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book is collecting cards thanking crew members for their work on search and rescue efforts following the Surfside condo collapse.

“As our neighbors in the town of Surfside deal with unthinkable tragedy, many of us are looking for ways to help — including children,” Book wrote in an email to constituents, before noting that she and her children had decided to make support cards for the first responders.

“After seeing how much this simple act of kindness meant to the rescue crews, we decided to expand the encouragement card committee … and the notes have poured in! Many thanks to everyone who has sent notes of encouragement for delivery so far. The work our first responders are doing is emotionally and physically taxing, not without risk, and far from over — so let’s keep the love coming.”

Book is asking community members to send cards to her office at 967 Nob Hill Road, Plantation, FL 33324. Those looking to send support can also mail cards to Sen. Jason Pizzo’s office at 5582 NE 4th Court, Suite 7B, Miami, FL 33137. Senate District 38, which Pizzo represents, covers Surfside.

A portion of the Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24, sending emergency response crews immediately into action to begin searching for survivors. Response teams have worked 12-hours shifts, not just seeking to find people who may be trapped under the rubble, but also contend with fires and other hazards that cropped up following the collapse.

Individuals have already reached out with food and water as those first responders remained on the scene. And organizations have also sought to provide free housing for responders.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has highlighted the “dangerous, stressful conditions” responders have dealt with as they recover bodies and seek to dig through the devastation stemming from the collapse. As of Monday morning, 24 people have been confirmed dead from the collapse, while 121 people are still missing.

Late Sunday, crews demolished a still-standing portion of the complex. Officials say that demolition will assist with search efforts, as emergency workers had been concerned that structure could collapse onto workers as well.