Another Jacksonville City Council member hospitalized with COVID-19

Yet another member of the Jacksonville City Council has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Democrat Ju’Coby Pittman is hospitalized with the virus and is in the ICU at Baptist Medical Center, according to multiple sources.

Pittman is the third member of the 19-person City Council to contract the novel coronavirus.

Last year, current Council President Sam Newby and former Councilman and Council President Scott Wilson had the virus. They both recovered.

Newby referenced his battle with the coronavirus late last month in a packed City Council chambers at his installation ceremony, saying “God brought me from the patient to the presidency.”

In addition to Council members being infected during the course of the pandemic, staffers also battled the virus, and members of the Council expressed alarm.

Aaron Bowman said he “lost confidence” in the then-Council president last year, as cases continued to accrue.

Pittman’s case comes as Duval County and Northeast Florida deal with an uptick in cases.

The most recent weekly tallies from Florida’s Department of Health, released last week, show the region well ahead of the rest of the state in case counts and incidence going into the Fourth of July Weekend.

From June 25 to July 1, Duval County reported 1,420 cases, with an 11.1% positive test rate. That is the highest proportion of positive tests of any major metropolitan area in the state.

Duval, where 47% of residents have been vaccinated, and an additional 16.5% have had the virus, is not alone among Northeast Florida counties facing rates of positive tests far higher than the 5.2% state average.

In Northeast Florida, Baker, Clay, Columbia, Nassau, and St. Johns are also well above the state average in positive test rates, and below state and national averages in vaccinated population.