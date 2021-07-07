Joe Henderson: Gov. DeSantis gets an ‘A’ for leadership in a crisis

I think most people would agree the last couple of weeks in Florida scored high on the stress meter, what with the Surfside calamity and Tropical Storm Elsa. In times like this, politics should go out the window while leaders step up and, well, lead. That’s how we judge them.

We don’t grade these things on the curve, though. The difference between success and failure can hinge on the choice of a word, good or bad. With that in mind, whatever your political leaning, if you’re scoring fairly, then Gov. Ron DeSantis gets an “A” for his handling of this twin crisis.

He thankfully kept politics out of the mix at the condo collapse and struck a welcomed bipartisan tone with President Joe Biden. He worked well with federal relief efforts and was the compassionate, focused Governor all Floridians needed him to be.

DeSantis quickly responded when Elsa started heading for Florida.

On July 3, three days before Elsa began its run up the west coast, he declared a state of emergency for 15 counties in the storm’s path. That included large population centers like the Tampa Bay area and Fort Myers.

The declaration eliminated bureaucratic barriers between state, local, and federal relief agencies.

Sure, the emergency order might seem like something Elmer Fudd could declare. It’s an obvious step to take. But a leader has to back that up with their presence at command centers as the storm gets closer.

In other words, they don’t take a trip to Cancun like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz did when his state had a catastrophic power failure during a killer deep freeze. Blunders like that can leave a lasting mark because citizens want to know their leader is in the boat with them.

We all remember the Navy ballcap that became former Gov. Rick Scott’s trademark as hurricanes approached. He was on the job, and I think that memory might have swayed just enough votes to put him in the U.S. Senate.

Whatever people might have thought about Scott’s policies, they knew he was engaged, prepared, and with them.

Everyone understands that DeSantis couldn’t fly backward around the world like Superman and make the condo crash go away. The Governor could be empathetic and sympathetic, though, and he was. He could be the state’s chief consoler and work across party lines to get answers for people dealing with unimaginable grief.

Now it’s time for the next step.

Condo dwellers on either coast are understandably jittery right now. They’ve heard reports about how water intrusion on concrete support slabs may have contributed to the Surfside collapse.

Local agencies quickly launched reviews of the other aging condo buildings, and DeSantis promised to follow their work closely. Likewise, a task force will examine all aspects of Florida condominium-board law, including construction, operations, and maintenance.

It’s the right response, and as Florida’s CEO, DeSantis has to make sure the investigations are thorough and lead to necessary changes.

As I said, DeSantis gets an “A” for navigating through this challenging patch. It never seems to end, though. Hurricane season has just begun, as has the inquiry at Surfside, and who knows what else could happen?

After all, COVID-19 hasn’t completely gone away.

In this crisis, though, DeSantis showed what it means to be in charge at a time when a person’s political party doesn’t matter.