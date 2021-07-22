July 21, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Tighten the screws’: Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis turn up heat on Joe Biden Cuba policy

A.G. GancarskiJuly 21, 20214min1

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Cuba: U.S. protest narrative paving way for military incursion

CoronavirusHeadlines

Joe Biden says getting vaccinated ‘gigantically important’

FederalHeadlines

Debbie Wasserman Schultz files legislation to encourage more breast cancer screening

DeSantis Rubio
A Hannity town hall addressed the Cuba question.

It was double trouble for President Joe Biden on Fox News’ Hannity, with two leading Florida Republicans bringing the pressure for the White House to help liberate Cuba.

Invoking the Monroe Doctrine and the familiar contours of the Cold War, U.S Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Biden to move faster and “tighten the screws” on the communist regime in Havana.

“Step up and be on the side of freedom,” DeSantis said, goading Biden to move on his proposal to beam the internet into Cuba to evade blockades from the regime that effectively silence the dissidents’ message.

“He has it in his authority to do that,” DeSantis said. However, “as of now, he’s sitting there and doing nothing.”

“Right now, we can’t get him to do the internet, how can we get him to do anything else,” sniped Rubio, later in the program.

DeSantis advised a tough posture, building a coalition to make sure the world knows that the “free world stands with the people of Cuba.”

“Let’s get real here. Let’s understand who the people are who stand on the side of freedom and stand with them.” the Governor said. “Let’s tighten the screws on the regime.”

He contended that Trump tightened the screws on Cuba and Venezuela, which put pressure on “malign actors in the Western Hemisphere.”

DeSantis also maligned the “completely open southern border,” offering a callback to Florida’s deployment of forces to Texas, where they apprehended undocumented immigrants. A majority of them, he’d said previously, were headed to Florida.

“There were people from the Middle East, from Haiti, you name it,” DeSantis said Wednesday.

Rubio also spotlighted a robust Russian presence in Cuba, noting military and trade cooperation between Moscow and its long time client in Havana. He also predicted it wouldn’t matter in the end.

“In the end, it’s not going to save this regime,” Rubio said, calling it “mortally wounded” and a “dying animal.”

DeSantis cited the “Monroe Doctrine” as a good guidepost for policy regarding the Western Hemisphere.

“We don’t want to have any influence from Russia and China,” DeSantis said, urging an appeal to the Organization of American States, one that Rubio and many other members of the Florida Delegation have already signed off on.

“Without Cuba, there is no Maduro, there is no Ortega. They are the source of all evil in the Western Hemisphere,” Rubio said of the communist regime.

Meanwhile, a Democratic candidate for Governor suggested the town hall on Fox was just agitprop for the base.

Post Views: 121

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCuba: U.S. protest narrative paving way for military incursion

One comment

  • Michael Hoffmann

    July 21, 2021 at 11:07 pm

    “He [DeSantis] contended that Trump tightened the screws on Cuba and Venezuela, which put pressure on “malign actors in the Western Hemisphere.” ”

    Some pressure — made things worse for ordinary citizens!

    Let’s live up to our exceptionalism, insofar as it survives, and assist Haiti with its immediate material needs and all of Latin America and the Caribbean with COVID vaccinations.

    Enough with the war drums, Ugly Americans. (DeSantis ought to know better since he was on a battlefield once.)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories