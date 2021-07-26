No mask, no service: Broward County city jumps back to face mask requirement

No mask, no service — regardless of your COVID-19 vaccination status.

Coral Springs became one of the first Florida cities to jump back to pre-May 13 protocols that made masks indoors optional for those who are vaccinated. The city is going to require all people entering city buildings wear masks.

The new policy, spurred on by the emergence of the Delta variant, starts Tuesday — just 75 days since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decreed masks were optional for vaccinated people indoors or outdoors. Most businesses have adopted the CDC’s guidance that allows the vaccinated to enter without face coverings, without a protocol for proving one’s vaccination status.

A Coral Springs spokeswoman said that the current surge of COVID-19 cases prompted the city’s manager, emergency manager and medical director to conclude that steps needed to be taken to protect people and limit COVID-19 transmission.

“We think it’s important to let people know how serious this is and to protect our workforce,” Lynne Martzall said, declining to specify if any city employees had tested positive recently.

The city doesn’t have the right to fine people who don’t comply with wearing a face covering. Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order May 3 lifting all mask ordinances that were in effect. But that order does not preclude the city from denying people entry into city buildings without a face mask, Martzall said.

Los Angeles has reinstated its mask mandate and similar action is being considered in COVID-19 hotspots such as Arkansas and Missouri. DeSantis says no such thing will be happening in Florida.

Martzall said the new guideline for city buildings has been under discussion for a week.

“Florida now accounts for 20% of all COVID-19 cases in the nation,” Coral Springs’ Twitter account posted on Monday.

No appointment is necessary to get the Pfizer vaccine at the Coral Square Mall in the city, Wednesday through Sunday every week, the post added.