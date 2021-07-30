Gov. DeSantis to issue order banning school mask mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis intends to issue an executive order forbidding school districts from mandating masks this year.

“It has harmed students,” DeSantis said of mandates. “Shouldn’t this be something parents decide?

Standing at a podium with the words “Free to Choose” emblazoned on the front, DeSantis told a crowd in Cape Coral that parents must decide whether their own children wear masks in class.

The announcement comes as coronavirus infections surge in Florida at a faster rate than any other state, with the delta variant of the coronavirus giving new life to the pandemic. The Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics issued on Thursday an unambiguous argument for face coverings and distancing.

While the Governor has hinted at a Special Session on the issue, he said he believes a Parents’ Bill of Rights signed into law in June ensures parents have the authority to make decisions pertaining to the medical and mental health of their own children. DeSantis said his executive order will make clear the law covers decisions about students wearing masks. He also argued many were hurt by a lack of face-to-face interactions in the classroom.

Sen. Ray Rodrigues, an Estero Republican, sponsored the Parents’ Bill of Rights legislation and believes it covers this situation.

“It absolutely provides the ability for the executive order to both the Department of Education and the Department of Health,” Rodrigues said. “That’s a decision that should be up to the parents.”

Senate President Wilton Simpson also issued a statement shortly after the Governor’s press conference supporting the policy.

“When it comes to mask mandates in our schools, parents need to be involved in the decision for their children,” he said. “I trust Florida parents to evaluate all of the information available and make the best decision about whether or not their children will be wearing a mask when they return to school next month. I’m grateful to Gov. DeSantis for his strong and steady leadership at every stage of the COVID-19 pandemic and appreciate his leadership on this issue, which is so important to many families across our state.”

Still, some school districts in Florida have already made clear they intend to require masks next year. The Broward County School District will require masks when school starts there. Miami-Dade County schools will require masks while students are riding in school buses and district transit.

That likely sets up a legal showdown between the Governor and those districts.

There’s been rumblings from the Governor’s Office that DeSantis could call a Special Session to deal with the issue of school mask mandates. Speculation grew when the Governor’s schedule revealed he had conversations Thursday with Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

However, the feeling at the press conference was that existing law allowed the Governor to step in and block the districts from enforcing mandates.

Rodrigues said he does not believe a Special Session is necessary to address the issue and that the legislation and executive order should be enough.

DeSantis also heavily criticized the federal Centers for Disease Control for inconsistent direction on the matter of masks.

DeSantis acknowledged that the majority of Florida school districts in the 2020-21 school year required masks for faculty and students. He stressed the state issued no such requirement, and some districts did not put one in place. He also cited a Brown University Study which he said proved there was no difference in COVID-19 transmission rates in schools requiring masks and those that did not.

A parade of parents and teachers also spoke at the event, held at Two Meatballs in the Kitchen’s Cape Coral location. Teachers testified many students struggled with depression and isolation because of masks, and one parent said her honor roll student failed two classes for the first time as she dealt with lockdowns and policies tied to the pandemic.