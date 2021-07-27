July 27, 2021
Return of the veil: Which Florida jurisdictions are imposing mask mandates?

Jacob OglesJuly 27, 20213min1

MaskGraphic
As the delta variant surges, will you be required to bring out the face coverings?

Just when you thought it was time to toss those masks in a campfire, the delta variant comes in and strikes Florida harder than any other state. Now, even though Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all mask mandates in May, some jurisdictions have voted to put rules in place once again amid a fresh surge in coronavirus infections.

Florida Politics will keep track of all local rules on face coverings as the pandemic continues to rage. (For a look at rules predating DeSantis’ executive order preempting such actions, click here.)

CITIES

Coral Springs

The Broward County municipality as of July 27 reinstated a policy requiring all individuals entering city-owned buildings to wear masks. A Coral Springs spokeswoman said the current surge of COVID-19 cases prompted the city’s manager, emergency manager and medical director to conclude that steps needed to be taken to protect people and limit COVID-19 transmission.

Palm Beach

The Town of Palm Beach imposed a mandatory mask policy, but only inside town-owned buildings, according to WPBF News. The new rules went into effect immediately as of July 27, and apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. The town will also start releasing weekly reports on infection rates within the jurisdiction.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Broward County Schools

The Broward County School District is considering whether masks will be required in schools at the start of the 2021-22 school year, according to Local 10 News. The School Board is expected to make a decision today.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles

One comment

  • Sonja Fitch

    July 27, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    Proud Duffus Desantis? Duffus Desantis Florida is number one ! You are willingly slaughtering Floridians with Covid! Lead with your brain not your ass! Save lives with policies that are common Good! Better yet get out!

    Reply

