Hillary Cassel nets another $65K in October, grows HD 99 cash lead

Democratic candidate Hillary Cassel posted another impressive fundraising total last month, raising more than $65,000 to help fund her bid for the House District 99 seat.

October marks the third month this cycle Cassel has raised at least $65,000. It’s the second straight month Cassel has done so, after she brought in just under $70,000 in September.

“I’m honored to have such tremendous support from so many across Florida who believe in this campaign’s winning message and my ability to effectively represent the interests of our district in Tallahassee,” Cassel said in a written statement on her October numbers.

“In the Florida House, I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work on the critical issues facing our state including women’s rights, voting rights, economic opportunity and expanded treatment options for mental health care.”

Cassel is one of three Democratic candidates seeking to succeed House Democratic Co-Leader Evan Jenne, who is term-limited. Barry Faske and Jeremy Katzman are also competing for the Democratic nomination. Faske is a member of the Florida Green Building Coalition’s board of directors. Katzman works as an administrator at Nova Southeastern University’s Health Professions Division.

Katzman raised just over $6,900 in October, while Faske recorded $0 in contributions during the month.

Cassel, a lawyer, brought in more than $47,000 from lawyers and law firms during October. That includes $5,000 donations from The Bush Law Group, based in Jacksonville, and the Miami-based law firm Kandell, Kandell and Petrie. Both of those donations went to Cassel’s PC, Friends of Hillary Cassel.

Former Rep. Sean Shaw, who ran for Attorney General in 2018, also donated $250 to Cassel’s campaign account.

Cassel also added more than $8,800 from public adjusters around the state. And Ruth’s List Florida, an organization backing Democratic women candidates who support abortion rights, contributed $1,000 to Cassel as well. The group recently endorsed Cassel in the three-way Democratic Primary.

Cassel co-founded Cassel & Cassel, P.A. with her husband, Michael. She spent just under $11,000 in October. She spent $3,900 on consulting and social media management with Johnson Strategies, making up her largest chunk of spending.

Katzman courted just two $1,000 donations to his campaign account, relying mostly on contributions of $500 or less. He spent less than $600 during October.

As of Oct. 31, Cassel holds nearly $307,000 between her two accounts. That includes a $50,000 loan to her campaign, which can be returned if unspent.

Still, Cassel holds a sizable cash lead over her two Democratic opponents. Katmzan retains just over $75,000, including a $5,000 self-loan. Faske holds just $4,700, including a $2,000 loan.

The district covers parts of Broward County including Southwest Ranches, Cooper City, Dania Beach and Davie, though it’s unclear how the redistricting process will affect those boundaries. Candidates and political committees faced a Wednesday deadline to report all financial activity through Oct. 31.