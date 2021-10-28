October 28, 2021
Ruth’s List Florida endorses Hillary Cassel in HD 99 Democratic Primary

Ryan Nicol

Cassell copy
Cassel is one of three candidates running to succeed House Democratic Co-Leader Evan Jenne.

Ruth’s List Florida, a group that supports Democratic women candidates who support abortion rights, will back Hillary Cassel in the House District 99 contest.

Cassel is one of three Democratic candidates competing to succeed House Democratic Co-Leader Evan Jenne in the seat. No Republicans have filed in the contest.

“Hillary Cassel is a tireless advocate for disadvantaged communities, and we’re proud to support her campaign for State House,” said Lucy Sedgwick, president and CEO of Ruth’s List Florida.

“She will continue the tradition of bringing strong Democratic pro-choice leadership to Tallahassee on behalf of Broward County, and the she is the candidate who will fight to protect the rights of all Floridians.”

Cassel is the only woman in the contest, making the endorsement an easy choice for Ruth’s List. Barry Faske, a member of the Florida Green Building Coalition’s board of directors, and Jeremy Katzman, an administrator at Nova Southeastern University’s Health Professions Division, are also competing.

“Ruth’s List is an incredible and distinguished organization with a strong track record of empowering and electing strong women leaders across our state,” Cassel added in a written statement Thursday.

“I am honored to have earned their endorsement and look forward to working with them as the next state Representative from HD 99 to ensure that women’s rights — including reproductive rights — are respected and upheld in Tallahassee.”

Cassel is a lawyer who co-founded Cassel & Cassel, P.A. with her husband, Michael. The firm focuses on property damage lawsuits, representing individuals seeking insurance payouts following catastrophic events.

HD 99 covers parts of Broward County including Southwest Ranches, Cooper City, Dania Beach and Davie. Jenne is facing term limits in 2022, making the race an open one.

Cassel has been the clear fundraising leader in the contest so far. As of Sept. 30, she has just over $250,000 in cash available. Katzman holds $65,000 while Faske retains just $5,000.

Several elected lawmakers have also backed Cassel’s bid.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

One comment

