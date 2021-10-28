October 28, 2021
Mitt Romney to speak at FSU

Jason Delgado October 28, 2021

Mitt Romney
Romney remains an unpopular figure among some Republican circles.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney will speak at Florida State University next week as part of FSU’s Strengthening American Democracy speaker series.

Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, is among the toughest Republican critics of former President Donald Trump. The speaker series — hosted by FSU’s Institute of Politics – aims to highlight the “principles of democracy” and a citizen’s duty to support it via public service and civic engagement.

“He is a distinguished and successful leader in politics and the private sector who cares deeply about the strength of our democratic institutions and who has made significant contributions to both his home state of Utah and the nation,” Institute Director Hans Hassell said of Romney. “We look forward to learning from his experiences and perspectives on civic engagement, civil discourse and much more.”

The online Nov. 1 interview will kick off at 6 p.m. Former Republican Party of Florida Chair and Florida State University adjunct faculty member Al Cardenas will moderate the event.

Romney, meanwhile, remains an unpopular figure among some Republican circles.

Last year, he stood as the sole Republican who voted to convict Trump during the Senate impeachment trial for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Romney was also a critic of Trump’s COVID-19 response.

In May 2021, Romney was booed at the Utah Republican Party state convention and nearly censured.

“I understand I have a few folks that don’t like me terribly much and I’m sorry about that, but I express my mind as I believe is right and I follow my conscience as I believe is right,” Romney said at the event.

Despite Romney’s opposition to Trump, the Utah Republican believes the former President would win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination “in a landslide.” Trump has yet to announce whether he will join the race.

More information about the Strengthening American Democracy speaker series is available online.

A Zoom link for the Nov. 1 event is also available online.

Jason Delgado

One comment

  • MaryStever

    October 28, 2021 at 11:37 am

    Reply

