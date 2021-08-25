Five Democratic House members endorse Hillary Cassel in HD 99

A new batch of five House lawmakers are backing Hillary Cassel in the House District 99 Democratic Primary.

Democratic Reps. Anna Eskamani, Omari Hardy, Travaris McCurdy, Michele Rayner and Felicia Robinson announced Wednesday their support for Cassel over the other two Democrats in the field. The announcement comes after a group of senators signaled their support for Cassel last month.

“I’m supporting Hillary because I know she will work tirelessly to do the right thing on voting rights, LGBTQ equality, and the kitchen table economic issues impacting Florida’s families,” Rayner said.

“Hillary will be a stellar asset to the Democratic Caucus in Tallahassee and the residents of Broward.”

House Democratic Co-Leader Evan Jenne currently represents HD 99. The district covers parts of Broward County including Southwest Ranches, Cooper City, Dania Beach and Davie.

But Jenne is barred from running again in 2022 due to term limits, making next year’s contest an open one. Cassel, a lawyer, is competing for the Democratic nod against Barry Faske and Jeremy Katzman. Faske is a member of the Florida Green Building Coalition’s board of directors. Katzman is an administrator at Nova Southeastern University’s Health Professions Division.

“I am confident that Hillary will be a phenomenal State Representative because I have seen her in action when she has testified before me and my colleagues on issues important to everyday people,” Eskamani said.

“We need more community leaders like Hillary in Tallahassee and I can’t wait to work with her.”

Added Robinson, “Hillary will be an excellent State Representative because she’s committed to doing whatever it takes to make change. I look forward to working with her in the State Capitol to improve access to mental health treatment options and fight for real solutions to our state’s serious problem with gun violence. Hillary has what it takes to make a difference.”

Cassel entered the contest in February. She and her husband, Michael, co-founded their law firm, Cassel & Cassel, P.A. The firm focuses on property damage lawsuits and representing individuals seeking insurance payouts after dealing with a fire, storm damage or other catastrophic events.

Cassel has been the best fundraiser in the contest so far. As of July 31, Cassel had nearly $188,000 in available cash. That compares to more than $53,000 cash on hand for Katzman and just over $2,700 for Faske.

“Earning the support of those with whom I hope to serve is one of the clearest signs yet that our campaign has the momentum needed to win this race,” Cassel said. “I am honored to have their backing and eager to work with them to pass legislation which is both reflective of our shared Democratic values and worthy of the constituents we represent.”