October 28, 2021
Pro-doctor group makes five-figure ad buy supporting Barbara Sharief in CD 20

sharief
The ad purchase comes in the closing days of the CD 20 Democratic Primary.

Democratic candidate Barbara Sharief is getting some help in the final days of the Primary race in Florida’s 20th Congressional District, with 314 Action Fund is backing a five-figure ad buy to support her.

The organization aims to help doctors and scientists win elections. Sharief has a doctorate of nursing degree.

The Special Primary Election to replace the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2. Hastings passed away in April after battling cancer.

In a new 15-second ad, 314 Action Fund argues Sharief is the best choice in the jam-packed Democratic Primary field, which features 11 candidates.

“Florida women are under attack,” the ad’s narrator begins. “Dr. Barbara Sharief is fighting back. She’ll protect a woman’s right to choose, demand equal pay for equal work and end workplace harassment. Dr. Barbara Sharief: The fighter we need in Congress.”

The ad also prominently features endorsements from the Miami Herald and Palm Beach Post editorial boards. Both outlets endorsed Sharief in the Democratic Primary, while the South Florida Sun-Sentinel supported state Rep. Omari Hardy.

“Dr. Barbara Sharief brings years of experience to the table as a nurse, advocate and lawmaker,” added Josh Morrow, the executive director of 314 Action Fund. “We are proud to have her back ahead of Nov. 2 and look forward to helping elect another STEM professional whose voice is so needed in Congress.”

Hardy also received some last-minute help in the contest. Earlier this week, the Florida Democratic Action PAC — which supports progressive candidates — announced a $102,000 ad buy on MSNBC to support Hardy’s campaign.

Sharief is currently a Broward County Commissioner. One of her colleagues, Commissioner Dale Holness, is also running in the CD 20 Special Election. State Sen. Perry Thurston and state Rep. Bobby DuBose are also competing. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormickElvin DowlingPhil JacksonEmmanuel MorelImran Siddiqui and Priscilla Ann Taylor round out the Democratic Primary field.

The district is split between Broward and Palm Beach counties and several majority-Black areas near major cities such as Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Tuesday’s Democratic Primary winner will be favored in the Special General Election scheduled for Jan. 11. According to the Cook Political Report’s Partisan Voter Index, CD 20 leans Democratic by 28 percentage points.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics.

