Progressive PAC spends $100K on ads backing Omari Hardy in closing days of CD 20 contest

The Florida Democratic Action PAC, a group backing progressive Democratic candidates, has spent $102,000 on a new ad package supporting state Rep. Omari Hardy with just days to go until the Nov. 2 Special Election in Florida’s 20th Congressional District.

Hardy is competing in a packed Democratic Primary featuring 11 candidates running to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings. The new ad buy features 810 spots in total. Those ads will air on MSNBC from Oct. 27 through Nov. 1.

The ad surge aims to help Hardy stand out in a large field where early turnout has lagged so far. The ads run through next Monday, the day before Election Day, with the hope of boosting turnout on Tuesday.

Hardy has positioned himself as one of the more progressive options in the CD 20 contest. Three of Hardy’s more progressive colleagues in the Florida House have backed his bid. Earlier this month, the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida endorsed Hardy’s candidacy as well.

MSNBC targets its programming to a more progressive audience.

Hastings passed away earlier this year following a cancer battle, leaving behind a legacy as a trailblazer for the Black community.

That led to a flood of candidates seeking to replace Hastings. Hardy is battling Legislative colleagues, Sen. Perry Thurston and Rep. Bobby DuBose in the Democratic Primary. Broward County Commissioners Dale Holness and Barbara Sharief are also competing. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Elvin Dowling, Phil Jackson, Emmanuel Morel, Imran Siddiqui and Priscilla Ann Taylor round out the Democratic Primary field.

The winner of that race will be favored in the contest come November. Democrats have a nearly 5-to-1 advantage in voter registration in CD 20. According to the Cook Political Report’s Partisan Voter Index, the district leans Democratic by 28 percentage points.

The Special General Election will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 11.