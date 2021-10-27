October 27, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Progressive PAC spends $100K on ads backing Omari Hardy in closing days of CD 20 contest
Image via Colin Hackley.

Ryan NicolOctober 27, 20213min0

Related Articles

Election 2021Headlines

Poll: Copley Gerdes leads Bobbie Shay Lee in tight race for St. Pete City Council

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Ashley Hall: Brevard schools mask debate — who’s bullying who?

CoronavirusHeadlines

Virus cut access to courts but opened door to virtual future

FLAPOL012721CH008
The ad package, featuring 810 spots, will run on MSNBC from Oct. 27-Nov. 1.

The Florida Democratic Action PAC, a group backing progressive Democratic candidates, has spent $102,000 on a new ad package supporting state Rep. Omari Hardy with just days to go until the Nov. 2 Special Election in Florida’s 20th Congressional District.

Hardy is competing in a packed Democratic Primary featuring 11 candidates running to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings. The new ad buy features 810 spots in total. Those ads will air on MSNBC from Oct. 27 through Nov. 1.

The ad surge aims to help Hardy stand out in a large field where early turnout has lagged so far. The ads run through next Monday, the day before Election Day, with the hope of boosting turnout on Tuesday.

Hardy has positioned himself as one of the more progressive options in the CD 20 contest. Three of Hardy’s more progressive colleagues in the Florida House have backed his bid. Earlier this month, the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida endorsed Hardy’s candidacy as well.

MSNBC targets its programming to a more progressive audience.

Hastings passed away earlier this year following a cancer battle, leaving behind a legacy as a trailblazer for the Black community.

That led to a flood of candidates seeking to replace Hastings. Hardy is battling Legislative colleagues, Sen. Perry Thurston and Rep. Bobby DuBose in the Democratic Primary. Broward County Commissioners Dale Holness and Barbara Sharief are also competing. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormickElvin DowlingPhil JacksonEmmanuel MorelImran Siddiqui and Priscilla Ann Taylor round out the Democratic Primary field.

The winner of that race will be favored in the contest come November. Democrats have a nearly 5-to-1 advantage in voter registration in CD 20. According to the Cook Political Report’s Partisan Voter Index, the district leans Democratic by 28 percentage points.

The Special General Election will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Post Views: 45

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Copley Gerdes leads Bobbie Shay Lee in tight race for St. Pete City Council

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more