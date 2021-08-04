Last Call for 8.4.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The Florida Education Association (FEA) is accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis of withholding billions in federal coronavirus relief funds meant for Florida’s schools.

In a news release, the FEA stated, “self-interested politicians are withholding necessary tools and funding” and called on DeSantis to “release the federal funding to school districts.”

More than $7 billion of federal relief funds are expected for Florida’s schools as part of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding outlined in the American Rescue Plan (ARP). The money is currently tied up in a review process because the U.S. Department of Education government didn’t approve of the way Florida went about allocating the money for $1,000 teacher bonuses.

A spokesperson for the U.S. DOE said a letter notifying Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran on June 30 that Florida’s plan wasn’t going to work remains the last correspondence.

In the meantime, FEA said Florida’s school districts need the money for air purifiers, upgraded ventilation, enhanced PPE, and to enhance educational opportunities to make up for what educators called the “COVID slide,” when some students regressed in their schooling because they were out of classrooms last year.

But Jared Ochs, communications director for Florida’s DOE, said in a written statement Wednesday schools don’t need the ARP funding yet because they’re still flush with federal funding from the CARES Act.

“The notion that districts need to begin tapping into ARP Act (ESSER III) funds is premature by months, if not longer. Instead, Florida’s school leaders should be commended for making ESSER I funds last through the 2020-2021 school year and managing these resources wisely,” read a written statement from Ochs.

“It would be irresponsible to wastefully rush to spend these dollars before they are needed, as these funds are intended to address the full needs of educational recovery over multiple fiscal years. The fact that any organization is publicly pushing the state to spend all ESSER III funds now is pure grandstanding and completely out of touch with reality,” Ochs’ statement read.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day



“What does common sense tell you? It tells you if you’re vaccinated, you’re probably not going to get COVID, but if you do, you’re not going to get very sick.” — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

