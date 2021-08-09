August 9, 2021
Nikki Fried campaign mocks ‘Governor who?’ in fundraising pitch
Image via Colin Hackley.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 9, 2021

Nikki Fried
Fried continues to capitalize on DeSantis' COVID-19 response.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried started off her week of campaign fundraising with a blast at, “Governor who?”

In the wake of President Joe Biden dismissing a question about Gov. Ron DeSantis with that quick rejoinder, DeSantis has struggled to respond.

For Fried and a campaign struggling to attain a platform paralleling that of the incumbent, “Governor who?” was irresistible as a peg for Fried to contrast her regular messaging on the COVID-19 crisis with more irregular communications from DeSantis.

“When he was asked about Governor DeSantis’ pandemic response last week, President Biden asked, “Governor who?” the email signed by “Team Nikki” noted, before spotlighting a Senator’s diss of DeSantis as evidence of bipartisan pushback.

“DeSantis’ absence during COVID-19 is gaining national attention — and for good reason. Over the weekend, even Republican Senator Bill Cassidy called him out for opposing masks in school,” the email contended.

The “absence” theme offered a segue into the email’s contention, not a new one, that Fried is already doing the job of Governor.

“Here’s the other piece: while DeSantis travels the country raising money instead of tackling COVID in Florida, Nikki has stepped up to fill the void. Millions of Floridians are tuning in to her daily COVID updates,” the fundraising email contends. “Nikki is already doing the work of Governor — and after she wins next year, we’ll have a leader who puts us first at every turn.”

Kevin Cate outlined the strategy and how it is playing out for the Fried campaign.

“If there was any doubt that Floridians want timely, accurate COVID-19 updates to stay safe, Fried is averaging 3.8 million impressions a day on Twitter this month. 101.7 million in last 70 days. No ads. All organic. That’s filling the void of leadership,” Cate contended.

Fried continues also to make the national media rounds, suggesting DeSantis was “panicked” by the pandemic during an MSNBC appearance Sunday night.

July fundraising is still pending for Fried’s campaign and political committee. She faces an uphill battle against not only DeSantis, but also Democratic opponent U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

One comment

  • Andrew Finn

    August 9, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    Nikki Fried could just sit there in the Governor’s office and do nothing and still look better than the Emperor DeSantis on his best day.

    Reply

    Categories