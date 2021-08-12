August 12, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Conservative activist lawyer sues Roger Stone for defamation

Associated PressAugust 12, 20214min1

Related Articles

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Tallahassee hospital confirms first childhood COVID-19 death amid push for masks in schools

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida counties’ multi-ethnic populations detailed in new census report

Corona FloridaHeadlines

More than 800 Florida physicians implore Gov. DeSantis to allow local school mask mandates

stone_masterimage
Larry Klayman, the founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, is known for his numerous lawsuits.

The conservative activist lawyer that sued China for $20 trillion over the coronavirus pandemic is now seeking $5 million in a defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump ally Roger Stone over comments he made on a social media site popular with far-right extremists.

Larry Klayman filed the lawsuit in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Monday, arguing the political provocateur made a false statement about his status as a lawyer and levied a false accusation that Klayman had molested his children.

Stone posted a comment on Gab that called Klayman a “warped former lawyer that the 11th circuit found guilty of molesting his own children.” After Klayman demanded it be taken down, Stone posted a “clarification” that further insulted Klayman by referring to a profanity. Stone also made additional harmful and false claims, the suit said.

While Klayman was suspended from practicing law in Washington, D.C., he remains a lawyer licensed in Florida. Klayman said in the lawsuit that his ex-wife made a false claim against him about sexually inappropriate contact with their children during a messy divorce and custody battle. He says the claim was investigated and he was never charged with a crime.

A call to Stone’s cellphone was unanswered and his voicemail was full.

Stone was charged by the Justice Department in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and convicted at trial of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election. Trump later commuted Stone’s sentence and pardoned him.

Klayman, the founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, is known for his numerous lawsuits, often targeting Democratic politicians. He’s also sued his own mother, as well as China, accusing the country of unleashing COVID-19 as a “biological weapon.”

Klayman’s clients have included George Zimmerman in a lawsuit against the family of Trayvon Martin, the Black unarmed teenager Zimmerman killed while volunteering on a neighborhood watch.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 89

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden eyes tougher vaccine rules without provoking backlash

nextCharlie Crist will require campaign staff to be vaccinated

One comment

  • mother mary mathers

    August 12, 2021 at 4:53 pm

    VACCINATION INAUGURATION NATION
    VOTES
    VIGILANCE
    COVID
    CLIMATE
    PLAYWRIGHT ACTIVIST DR LARRY MYERS PENNED
    “AMBIDEXTERITY” ABOUT ALL
    PLAYWRIGHTS SANCTUARY NYC

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories