Ron DeSantis blasts ‘medical authoritarianism’ from ‘obsessed’ White House

Gov. Ron DeSantis returned Thursday to Fox News to blast the Joe Biden White House for “medical authoritarianism.”

DeSantis, appearing on Fox News Thursday, contended the fight against mask mandates is akin to other great battles for freedom, and suggested also that the White House was “obsessed” with him.

The Governor, headed to Nevada for political events Friday, got in a few new lines to Tucker Carlson before the flight, highlighted by the medical authoritarianism phrasing that may surface again in a fundraising appeal sooner than later.

“They are basically saying that we are all just subservient to medical authoritarianism. Whatever they think needs to be done, we have to be subservient to it. That’s probably the most significant threat to freedom in my lifetime. Certainly since the fall of the Berlin Wall,” DeSantis said.

“They’ve come a long way in their ideology,” he concluded.

The Governor also addressed issues with virus data, framing a federal inaccuracy as part of a larger “obsession” with Florida.

Saying he didn’t know what the “motivation” was for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention getting Florida COVID-19 data wrong a few days ago, DeSantis suggested it wasn’t entirely coincidental.

“The White House is more concerned with trying to attack me than solving the problems of the country,” DeSantis said, such as the border crisis and inflation.

“They have this obsession with Florida. Obviously we’re cutting against the grain, standing up to federal overreach, and we’re proud of doing that,” DeSantis affirmed, before offering advice to the Biden administration.

“They should really focus on getting the job done that they were elected to do, and they’re not doing that right now,” DeSantis counseled.

The back and forth with the Biden White House has become a regular beat for those covering Florida and Washington D.C. politics alike. With DeSantis continuing to poll as the strongest non-Donald Trump candidate in 2024, expect this to continue.