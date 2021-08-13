Ron DeSantis blasts ‘medical authoritarianism’ from ‘obsessed’ White House

Gov. Ron DeSantis returned Thursday to Fox News to blast the Joe Biden White House for “medical authoritarianism.”
DeSantis, appearing on Fox News Thursday, contended the fight against mask mandates is akin to other great battles for freedom, and suggested also that the White House was “obsessed” with him.
The Governor, headed to Nevada for political events Friday, got in a few new lines to Tucker Carlson before the flight, highlighted by the medical authoritarianism phrasing that may surface again in a fundraising appeal sooner than later.
“They are basically saying that we are all just subservient to medical authoritarianism. Whatever they think needs to be done, we have to be subservient to it. That’s probably the most significant threat to freedom in my lifetime. Certainly since the fall of the Berlin Wall,” DeSantis said.
“They’ve come a long way in their ideology,” he concluded.
The Governor also addressed issues with virus data, framing a federal inaccuracy as part of a larger “obsession” with Florida.
Saying he didn’t know what the “motivation” was for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention getting Florida COVID-19 data wrong a few days ago, DeSantis suggested it wasn’t entirely coincidental.
“The White House is more concerned with trying to attack me than solving the problems of the country,” DeSantis said, such as the border crisis and inflation.
“They have this obsession with Florida. Obviously we’re cutting against the grain, standing up to federal overreach, and we’re proud of doing that,” DeSantis affirmed, before offering advice to the Biden administration.
“They should really focus on getting the job done that they were elected to do, and they’re not doing that right now,” DeSantis counseled.
The back and forth with the Biden White House has become a regular beat for those covering Florida and Washington D.C. politics alike. With DeSantis continuing to poll as the strongest non-Donald Trump candidate in 2024, expect this to continue.
3 comments
Tom
August 12, 2021 at 11:24 pm
A.G. Didn’t you know about this?
You cover the fraud daily, sometimes multiple times a day. How could CDC and Nikki Fraud make an error. She just by chance announced she was doing weekend updates oddly last weekend. I’m Sure it was a coincidence. Fake numbers of Covid infections, roughy a 30% increase. I’m sure Wasserman Schultz & Fraud will hold a joint presser to offer regrets.
How pathetic that the WH, CDC & media would stoop to this Straps on a curb approach.
WH has done a great job building up America’s Governor. What a bunch of frightened children. They’ve made Gov Ron a legend. Good job.
Frankie M.
August 12, 2021 at 11:41 pm
Maybe if the state would put out numbers of their own in a timely manner we wouldn’t have this issue. Right now it’s like an umpire calling balls or strikes after a game is over. Some are balls. Some are strikes. But apparently it doesn’t count unless Ronnie calls it.
Frankie M.
August 12, 2021 at 11:36 pm
Nothing authoritarian about the previous regime comrade Ron. Dude never met a dictator he didn’t get a hard on for. He even exchanged love letters. And you’re comparing sleepy Joe to that guy? That’s hi praise but methinks thou doth protest too much Ronnie. God forbid sleepy Joe send your hospitals ventilators while you fundraise in Vegas or plan your next attack piece on Hannity. God forbid he send you $$ which you distribute to teachers, police. and first responders. What an absolute brute! He must be taken down a peg or two!!