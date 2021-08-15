Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.8.21

Let’s take a momentary pause from those constitutional scholars desperate to avoid placing a piece of cloth over their faces to avoid a deadly disease. We’ll get to them later.

For now, the U.S. census came out the other day, and, as always, it contained some important information that will shape the next decade in Florida.

Start with this one: The fastest-growing U.S. metro in Florida in the last decade was The Villages. The population there jumped 39% since 2010 and currently stands at about 130,000 people. The population of Sumter County, home to much of the Villages, jumped by 26%.

It’s no secret that it’s a Republican stronghold — and I do mean strong.

Why do you think Gov. Ron DeSantis spends so much time there?

Census data show the Florida population is 70% Christian-based faiths, 24% no particular faith, and 6% non-Christian faiths.

Florida’s population is just shy of 22 million. That’s an increase of about 3 million since 2010. The state is 75% White and 16.6% Black.

Do you know how many are native Floridians? You might have to look hard. The Census showed about two-thirds of residents here were born in another state.

Florida also is one of just eight states with a Hispanic population that exceeds 1 million. Florida, California, and Texas account for 55% of the total Hispanic population in the United States.

The large influx of Hispanic immigrants means that Spanish is spoken by 20% of Floridians. Hispanics make up about 26% of Florida’s population, a figure that experts say will continue to increase.

And this will set some people’s hair on fire: Undocumented immigrants make up about 20% of the total state population. That’s the fourth-largest number in the country.

The state also has more golf courses than anywhere else in the United States — more than over 1,250 of them.

Let’s boil this down succinctly.

A lot of people moved here, and many more are coming. They are diverse, and many are settling in the large metro areas like Miami-Dade County, Orlando, and the Tampa Bay area.

And if you think Florida underwent a lot of change since the 2010 census, buckle up. By 2030, things will change even more.

Now, it’s time for our weekly game of winners and losers.

Winners

Honorable mention — Nikki Fried (Stipulated): It’s too early in the 2022 election season to put much stock in polls. Nonetheless, the state’s Agriculture Commissioner has reason to feel encouraged by the recent Public Policy Polling survey of Democratic voters.

It showed her ahead of Charlie Crist 36% to 33% in the race for the party’s gubernatorial nomination, with 31% still undecided.

A cautionary note: Te survey polled only 274 voters and has a margin of error of 6%, which is pretty high.

Still, it was good news for Fried, whose early stumbles on the campaign trail put her behind Crist by double digits. She was even farther behind DeSantis in a theoretical matchup.

PPP has an A- rating by FiveThirtyEight.

Almost (but not quite) biggest winner — Science: For all the hysteria from the anti-mask contingent, a solid majority of Floridians support mandatory masks for school children.

A survey commissioned by Florida Politics found that 62% of likely voters support such a mask order. That number should give DeSantis a moment of pause as he reads the state’s temperature on this issue.

Among Democrats, 84% support mask mandates, which you would expect, along with 66% of independents. Maybe the most interesting number, though, is 39% of Republicans also support mask mandates.

That’s too big of a number to ignore.

This would tend to support the notion that Floridians weighed science against politics and decided to align with science.

Maybe there’s hope for us yet.

The biggest winner — Defiant school boards: DeSantis threatened, raged, huffed, and puffed against mask mandates in local schools.

But some of them pushed back hard.

As COVID-19 cases skyrocket throughout Florida, the Broward County School Board voted 8-1 to defy DeSantis and keep its mandate in place.

Leon and Alachua counties did the same.

“If something happened and things went sideways for us this week and next week as we started school, and heaven forbid we lost a child to this virus, I can’t just simply blame the Governor of the state. I can’t,” Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna said during a news conference.

“If there’s an out and I didn’t take the out, and I didn’t do what was best for the children here in Tallahassee and Leon County, that’s on me.”

Alachua Superintendent Carlee Simon explained her reasoning in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

“My district is experiencing a dramatic spike in the number of employees testing positive for COVID-19, and school hasn’t even started. We’ve had more cases reported in the past two weeks than in the previous five months combined,” she wrote.

“Tragically, two of our employees died from COVID-related complications just over a week ago. Many others are quarantined and unable to work, and the numbers keep rising. If these trends continue, we may not have the workforce we need to operate our schools safely.”

After DeSantis said the state might withhold the salaries of superintendents and board members who defy his order, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho had a comeback of his own.

“At no point shall I allow my decision to be influenced by a threat to my paycheck, a small price to pay considering the gravity of this issue and the potential impact to the health and well-being of our students and dedicated employees,” Carvalho said.

DeSantis doesn’t have the power to do that anyway.

Oh, and there’s this. A University of Florida study said the latest virus surge hasn’t peaked.

Losers

Dishonorable mention — Rick Scott and Marco Rubio: The $1 trillion infrastructure plan passed the U.S. Senate on a 69-30 vote, meaning it had considerable Republican support.

But Florida’s two GOP senators voted against the measure, even though their home state would benefit greatly from the package. Florida has great infrastructure needs, and the bill would create needed jobs.

Scott gave the same reason he always gives on measures like this (unless it is about cutting taxes for billionaires): It would increase the national debt.

“Let’s not forget, this is just the first step in the Democrats’ plan to pass their $5.5 trillion tax and spend liberal wish list. We support infrastructure, but it has to be paid for. This proposal isn’t it,” Scott said in a statement.

That didn’t stop Scott from voting for the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package under former President What’s-His-Name in 2020.

“I have significant reservations about many provisions in this bill that are antithetical to everything I believe in, but we’re facing a crisis, and this is the only option to get immediate help to small businesses and unemployed workers,” he said then.

Yet, when it came time for President Joe Biden’s relief package earlier this year, Scott was a deficit hawk again.

As for Rubio, well, here’s what he said.

“I support investing in roads, bridges, broadband, and efforts to mitigate against sea-level rise, and I hoped there would be a bill I could vote for,” he said.

“But this bill was negotiated in secret, rushed through the process without meaningful opportunities to have input, and adds a net increase of $350 billion to the national debt. I can’t vote for a bill like that.”

Rubio, however, voted in favor of GOP-backed tax cuts in 2018 that added an estimated $4 trillion to the debt. Overall, the debt increased an estimated $7 trillion when the squire of Mar-a-Lago was in charge. Rubio was there the whole time, obediently voting yes.

Dishonorable mention — Richard Corcoran: The state Education Commissioner, never shy about controversy, now plays a heavy role in the school mask issue. I’m sure he enjoys that.

In lockstep with DeSantis, Corcoran has been big on dire warnings to school administrators who ignore the Governor’s order to make face coverings voluntary in schools.

Well, here’s a warning for the Commissioner.

In Hillsborough schools alone, there were 294 reported cases of COVID-19 since classes began Tuesday. The number of infected students went from zero on the first day to 59, and then to 130 by the third day.

Brandon High School had to enlist teachers to call the homes of an estimated 60 students who needed to quarantine, probably because they were exposed to someone who tested positive. Roosevelt Elementary had at least 13 staff members test positive.

And this was just the first week.

We’re supposed to come together in a crisis, but playing politics with a deadly virus has the opposite effect. Part of that is on Corcoran.

But not all of it….

The biggest loser — DeSantis: For the second straight week, the Governor has secured the outhouse suite for arguably the worst week of his administration.

He’s the bully in schoolyards across the state.

Public opinion is strongly against his strident opposition to mandatory school masks, and threatening administrators trying to keep kids safe is not a good look.

DeSantis has taken a pounding in the media, and there is increasing unrest about whether he is using Florida as a prop to gain the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

First, the Governor threatened to withhold funding for schools that required masks (oops, can’t do that).

OK then, he said, how about we dock the salaries of school officials who require masks? That’s not legal either.

Besides, Biden cut that off at the knees by saying the feds could compensate those paychecks.

DeSantis backed off that, too, and finally said those people should cut their own salaries.

This has gotten beyond ridiculous, even as DeSantis insists dissenters should face the “consequences of their decisions.”

That works both ways, you know?