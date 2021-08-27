Catching, recovering from COVID-19 provides stronger immunity than vaccines, new study finds

People who caught and recovered from COVID-19 boast far stronger immunity to the virus — including its delta variant — than those who received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a newly published Israeli study that still pends peer review.

Those previously infected who then got a single shot of the vaccine gained additional protection against the delta variant, though the long-term benefits of the booster dose were unknown at the time of the study’s completion.

Natural immunity, a preprint of the article on medRxiv said, “confers longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, compared to the (Pfizer-BioNTech) two-dose vaccine-induced immunity.”

In the largest real-world study to date comparing vaccine-induced and natural immunity to COVID-19, researchers at Maccabi Healthcare and Tel Aviv University examined the medical records of some 76,000 Israelis age 16 and older from June 1 to Aug. 14, when the delta variant was the dominant strain in the country.

They found that vaccine recipients were about six times more at risk for breakthrough infection and, if infected, seven times more prone to symptomatic disease than those who caught and recovered from the virus between March 2020 and February 2021.

Vaccinees also exhibited a greater risk for COVID-19-realted hospitalizations compared to people whose bodies developed antibodies naturally.

However, a comparison of more than 14,000 people who caught the virus, recovered and remained unvaccinated and previously infected subjects who got one shot of the vaccine found that the unvaccinated group had double the risk of reinfection than their counterparts.

Notably, no study participant came down with a new case of COVID-19 and died, which made comparing death rates impossible.

The long-term effectiveness of a two-dose vaccine regimen remains unknown. Available data has shown that protection lessens over time, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Aug. 18, when it announced Pfizer and Moderna booster shots are likely to come next month.

On Wednesday, Israel’s Ministry of Health reported that a third vaccine dose boosts protection against severe illness from the virus to 97%, with peak immunity coming 16 days after the shot is administered.