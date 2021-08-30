Personnel note: Brittany Morgan Clark joins Red Hills Strategies

Red Hills Strategies is once again expanding, this time with the addition of Brittany Morgan Clark.

Clark joins the Tallahassee-based communications firm from the Florida Department of Education, where she served as the Creative Media Director on the communications team.

Her skills in graphic design, photography and videography greatly expand Red Hills’ creative capabilities and offerings.

Aside from directing all photo and video production, Clark led a variety of creative projects within DOE, managed multiple social media channels and partnered with other state agencies on the development of their creative content.

During the Rick Scott Administration, Clark was seen often snapping photos of the Governor and First Lady while traveling with them across the Sunshine State.

Clark is also known as a sought-after wedding and family photographer. For nearly a decade, folks inside The Process and across the Southeast have trusted her with their happiest moments and greatest memories.

“With the addition of Brittany Morgan Clark, we’ve significantly expanded what we’re able to offer our clients in print, in broadcast and online,” Amanda Bevis said. “She‘s got the strategic mindset, can-do attitude and enthusiasm that makes her a great value-add to our clients and a perfect addition to this team.”

With Clark, the Red Hills team has doubled in size this year. Madison Dorval joined the firm founded by Bevis earlier this year. Julie Fazekas is also on the team Red Hills Strategies last month.

Bevis launched Red Hills Strategies in 2018.

The communications firm focuses on politics and public policy in the Sunshine State, and the firm’s clients include future Senate Presidents Kathleen Passidomo and Ben Albritton as well as TECO Energy, Tampa General Hospital and the Florida Retail Federation, among others.