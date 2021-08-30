August 30, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Brittany Morgan Clark joins Red Hills Strategies

Drew WilsonAugust 30, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Farmers earn support from current, former officials in legal battle against Army Corps of Engineers

HeadlinesInfluence

Ron DeSantis Chief of Staff Adrian Lukis set to exit administration

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.30.21

Brittany Morgan Clark
Clark is the former Creative Media Director for the Education Department.

Red Hills Strategies is once again expanding, this time with the addition of Brittany Morgan Clark.

Clark joins the Tallahassee-based communications firm from the Florida Department of Education, where she served as the Creative Media Director on the communications team.

Her skills in graphic design, photography and videography greatly expand Red Hills’ creative capabilities and offerings.

Aside from directing all photo and video production, Clark led a variety of creative projects within DOE, managed multiple social media channels and partnered with other state agencies on the development of their creative content.

During the Rick Scott Administration, Clark was seen often snapping photos of the Governor and First Lady while traveling with them across the Sunshine State.

Clark is also known as a sought-after wedding and family photographer. For nearly a decade, folks inside The Process and across the Southeast have trusted her with their happiest moments and greatest memories.

“With the addition of Brittany Morgan Clark, we’ve significantly expanded what we’re able to offer our clients in print, in broadcast and online,” Amanda Bevis said. “She‘s got the strategic mindset, can-do attitude and enthusiasm that makes her a great value-add to our clients and a perfect addition to this team.”

With Clark, the Red Hills team has doubled in size this year. Madison Dorval joined the firm founded by Bevis earlier this year. Julie Fazekas is also on the team Red Hills Strategies last month.

Bevis launched Red Hills Strategies in 2018.

The communications firm focuses on politics and public policy in the Sunshine State, and the firm’s clients include future Senate Presidents Kathleen Passidomo and Ben Albritton as well as TECO Energy, Tampa General Hospital and the Florida Retail Federation, among others.

Post Views: 87

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

nextRon DeSantis Chief of Staff Adrian Lukis set to exit administration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories