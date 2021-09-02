Gov. DeSantis credits monoclonal antibody treatment with drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted dropping hospital admissions for COVID-19 Thursday during a stop at Palm Beach County’s Department of Health, crediting the state’s monoclonal antibody treatment facilities with keeping COVID-19 patients out of the hospital.

DeSantis has been traveling the state to visit antibody clinics so people know that the state is running 21 sites offering the antibody cocktail should they get COVID-19. Twenty-one health sites the state has set up have treated about 45,000 people since mid-August when they got up and running, DeSantis said.

In Palm Beach County, about 200 people a day are getting the treatment at the state-run site.

The free, widely available treatment is changing the virus’ dynamic as more people understand they can get ahead of the virus, instead of waiting at home to see if the virus hits hard enough to require a hospital visit, DeSantis said.

“We’re close to 25% reduction in daily admissions over the last couple of weeks,” DeSantis said, standing behind a sign that’s been traveling with him: “Early treatment saves lives.” “What we’re doing here is contributing to that, there’s just no doubt about it.”

On the other hand, the vaccine has proven to be something of a disappointment as far as developing herd immunity, DeSantis said.

“Clearly they’re not playing a stronger role in infection control as we had hoped,” DeSantis said of the vaccine.

Right now, 53% of Americans are vaccinated, with those younger than 12 unable to get the shot. In Florida, 63.4% of adults 18 and older are considered fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control still says vaccination is the best way to slow the spread of the virus and prevent infection.

The Florida Hospital Association reported Wednesday that 14,682 were still hospitalized Tuesday, representing a 9.7% drop over the last seven days. Two weeks ago, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were at 16,973, about 13.5% higher than Thursday.

Pauline Becker of Palm City joined the Governor at the podium to tell about how she survived COVID-19 at 90 years old, with borderline diabetes and asthma.

“After the second day (of treatment), I felt remarkably better,” she said. “I recommend everyone take advantage of it, because it definitely helps you.”

DeSantis predicted that COVID-19 is not going away. Florida had its spike in cases earlier than other states, but their turn is coming, he said.

“Now I think people understand with delta how contagious it is with the fact that vaccinated people are still getting infected,” he said. “This is something you’re going to come in contact with. Now obviously … July and August, we’ll get a much better chance to get in contact with it than some other parts of the country, but as we go down, I do think you’re going to see it unfortunately go up” in other parts of the country.

Shortly after Thursday’s news conference ended, the Miami Herald reported that its calculation of the daily report of COVID-19 deaths showed a record high.