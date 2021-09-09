Ron DeSantis still prays hurricanes will steer clear of Florida

In his first year as Governor, Ron DeSantis went to the Western Wall in Jerusalem, where he prayed Florida would be spared from hurricanes.

In DeFuniak Springs Thursday, DeSantis again talked storms, in the wake of Tropical Storm Mindy’s landfall the night before, saying he was again praying Florida would be spared.

“The one thing with hurricane season, and I know Walton County is certainly one, and these others, especially in the Panhandle. You know it’s something you’ve got to contend with. And so you’re ready and you just know.”

“So hopefully, we’ll pray that we get spared. We don’t want to see another Michael-type situation,” DeSantis told a friendly crowd.

“But we’re right in the heart of this thing, so we watch. I watch from Africa, over every single morning. I look on, is there something doing? They had the one hurricane that was pretty strong, but it didn’t even come close to the U.S.,” DeSantis said, presumably referring to Hurricane Larry in the North Atlantic.

In contrast to predecessor Rick Scott, who branded heavily around storm prep and response during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion, DeSantis has taken a more laconic approach to storm messaging. That was on display Thursday, as the Governor calmly dismissed the threat posed by Tropical Storm Mindy.

“We had a tropical storm kind of rush through. It was a system and then it kind of went. But we were ready for it. You guys know. We’ll see what ends up happening as we go,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis’ public schedule for Wednesday ended with a 10:30 a.m. press conference on an unrelated topic. If he called local administrators after that to see if they had what they needed as the storm approached, the schedule does not reflect it. But it appears events validated his low-key approach.

DeSantis turned his attention briefly to Hurricane Ida, offering an upbeat analysis of how Louisiana fared, while suggesting casualties in the Northeast from flooding were because people didn’t think the storm was “going to be as big a deal.”

“That one in Louisiana was a pretty big one,” DeSantis reflected. “But because this is something that they learned from Katrina, their infrastructure was better. That really held up. They learned some stuff on the response. And most of the worst damage was not in Louisiana in terms of mortality, it was all the way up in the Northeast, because it wasn’t something that was necessarily — people didn’t think it was going to be as big a deal.”

DeSantis’ comments offer a creative interpretation of the facts of the storm.

Hurricane Ida took 26 lives in Louisiana, where hundreds of thousands of people languish for a ninth straight day without power. The deaths in the Northeast largely were driven by flash flooding, as the storm’s tropical rains overwhelmed infrastructure that was not built for tropical impacts. It is uncertain whether that would have been helped if people had thought the storm was a bigger deal.

Thus far, 82 casualties have been confirmed from the storm nationwide.