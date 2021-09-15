September 15, 2021
Matt Willhite donates to 10 Palm Beach charities as he spends down House campaign account

Ryan NicolSeptember 15, 20214min0

Matt Willhite donations 2
Willhite is now seeking a seat on the Palm Beach County Commission.

Democratic Rep. Matt Willhite is sending $5,000 to charities in Palm Beach County as part of an effort to wind down his old House campaign account while he seeks a seat on the Palm Beach County Commission.

Willhite is sending 10 separate donations of $500 each to charities across District 6, where he is running to succeed outgoing Commissioner Melissa McKinlay. McKinlay is blocked from running again due to term limits. District 6 includes the communities of Belle Glade, Pahokee and South Bay.

Willhite recently donated to the Acreage Athletic League, The Arc of the Glades, Back to Basics, Barky Pines, Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Garden of Hope, The Glades Initiative, Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies, Loxahatchee Lost and Found Pets, and People of Purpose.

Willhite presented those checks in a series of ceremonies across the county.

“These charities are certainly in need of support and I’m glad to be able to help them,” Willhite said in a statement to Florida Politics.

The outgoing Representative says the cash comes from remaining campaign funds from previous House runs. Willhite is currently serving his third term in the House, representing House District 86. He’s eligible to run once more for the House before facing term limits, but is foregoing that final term to seek the District 6 seat on the Palm Beach County Commission.

Willhite is competing as a Democrat against Michelle McGovern and Sylvia L. Sharps. Commissioner McKinlay has endorsed McGovern in the contest. Republican candidate Sara Baxter has also filed for the seat.

While Willhite is winding down his old House campaign account, his political committee, Floridians for Public Safety, still has plenty of cash. As of Aug. 31, Willhite holds just under $181,000 between his PC and his new campaign account set up for the Palm Beach County Commission run. McGovern is second in the field in cash on hand, retaining just under $121,000.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

