September 15, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Sheriff begs Clay County legislators for help with crime, new jail

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 15, 20214min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 9.15.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

FederalHeadlines

Stephanie Murphy declares opposition to Joe Biden’s budget as drafted

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Marco Rubio accuses Gen. Mark Milley of being leak on his own ‘treacherous’ action

Clay County delegation
Clay County is growing and dealing with public safety challenges.

The three-member Clay County Legislative Delegation met in Green Cove Wednesday, its precursor to the upcoming Legislative Session.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley and Reps. Sam Garrison and Bobby Payne comprise what Payne calls a “three legged stool” of legislators, with Payne the senior presence in his fifth year of service.

Speaker concerns ran the gamut, and public safety issues were paramount.

The Clay County Commission would like to give law enforcement a pay raise; salaries are roughly $10,000 per person per year below what they need to be to keep cops around, lawmakers lamented.

The county is also $30 million short on necessary capital for a new jail facility, which would replace a structure built decades ago for a much sleepier county.

The money just isn’t there.

Sheriff Michelle Cook affirmed the dire crisis.

“We have a jail capacity issue. We are at capacity or above capacity almost every day now,” Cook said. “This is the alligator closest to the kayak and it’s about to bite us.”

The department is “using creative ways” to deal with capacity issues among inmates, but that’s only part of the problem.

“Part two of the capacity issue is, where do we put the police administration? Right now they have no place to go,” Cook noted.

“The good news is crime is down in Clay County. But we are stretched very thin. Our facilities are going to be a big issue. And we’re going to need some help with that,” Cook implored delegation members.

Bradley, who represents 11 counties, said she has heard similar law enforcement issues throughout her sprawling Senate district.

“The jail is an issue. Obviously deputy pay is an issue,” Garrison remarked.

Starting pay is $38,000 a year, but Cook noted officers pay for training and certification themselves, and that there is no step pay raise.

“I have a member with small children and he’s living in a shed,” Cook said.

Cook also remarked that the “criminal element” is bringing blight and crime to Wells Road, an allusion to issues from Jacksonville, which borders Orange Park to the north.

Garrison was blunt.

“We don’t want that part of our county to turn into Arlington 2.0. No one up here wants that,” Garrison said. “It’s not a crisis. But if we don’t act quickly, in ten years we will have a crisis.”

Post Views: 130

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousChris Sprowls endorses Robert Blackmon for St. Pete Mayor

nextMatt Willhite donates to 10 Palm Beach charities as he spends down House campaign account

One comment

  • Nancy

    September 15, 2021 at 5:29 pm

    Start working from home! Great job for students, stay-at-home moms or anyone needing an extra income…You can work this job As part time or As A full time job. You only need a computer and a reliable internet connection… Make $90 hourly and up to $12000 a month by following link at the bottom… You can have your first check by the end of this week…Lifetime Opportunity

    This is what I do…..READ MORE

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories