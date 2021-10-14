October 14, 2021
Tampa General now one of the highest volume transplant centers in the nation

The hospital completed its 700th adult lung transplant this month.

Tampa General Hospital has achieved another milestone as one of the highest volume transplant centers in the nation. The TGH Center for Advanced Lung Disease completed its 700th adult lung transplant this month.

“High volume means better proficiency, which results in better patient outcomes,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. “So this milestone is really a symbol of the high quality level of care patients get when they come to Tampa General.”

Earlier this year, TGH was named by U.S. News & World Report as a “high performing” hospital for Pulmonology & Lung Surgery for 2021-2022 and operates one of only four active lung transplant programs in Florida.

“Tampa General has a nationally recognized Transplant Institute, where we have been saving lives through transplantation since 1974,” said Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, executive director of the TGH Transplant Institute.

The TGH Transplant Institute was ranked sixth in the nation for organ transplant volume in 2020 and has performed more than 11,000 transplants.

Dr. Kapil Patel, assistant professor at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and director of the Center for Advanced Lung Disease and Lung Transplant Program remarked on the 700th transplant milestone.

“This is notable, especially in a time when the pandemic has provided obstacles for us all. We lead a dedicated team of physicians, surgeons, nurses, pharmacists, and ancillary staff that have helped make this achievement possible. Few programs in the country have reached such a milestone.”

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

