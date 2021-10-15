Florida State University President announces leadership changes

Florida State University President Richard McCullough announced this week key staff and search committee appointments.

Most notably, McCullough appointed FSU administrator Marissa Langston as his new chief of staff.

Langston previously served as Assistant Dean for Strategic Engagement at the College of Business, a role that “focused on developing engagement opportunities for all major constituent groups,” the university said in a news release.

As chief of staff, Langston will serve as a liaison to the FSU Board of Trustees and oversee a range of responsibilities including “strategic development and implementation, administration, shared governance, and other faculty, staff and student issues,” the university said in a news release.

Langston succeeds Elizabeth Hirst, a longtime FSU official and former press secretary for Gov. Jeb Bush. Hirst balanced two roles during the university’s presidential transition — chief of staff and associate vice president for university relations.

She will assume full-time responsibilities as associate vice president for university relations.

“Hirst continues to oversee the Office of University Relations, the Office of University Communications, and the university’s Opening Nights performing arts series,” the university said.

Chief Legislative Affairs Officer Clay Ingram remains lead at the university’s Office of Governmental Relations, but will now report directly to the president.

A Pensacola native and FSU graduate, Ingram served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2010 to 2018. He was also a member of FSU’s 1999 National Championship football team.

McCullough promoted Dennis Schnittker to assistant vice president for university communications. Schnittker previously served as director of university news and digital communications.

Dean of the College of Social Work Jim Clark will chair the national search committee for the university’s next vice president for research. He replaces FSU administrator and faculty member Laurel Fulkerson, who served as interim vice president for research.

“Fulkerson recently announced her plans to retire next year after a distinguished career as a professor of classics and administrator,” the university said in a news release.