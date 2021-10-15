Garrett Dennis eyes November entry into HD 13 race

Shakeups are poised to continue in Jacksonville Democratic politics, as incumbents plan their next moves.

With House District 13 Rep. Tracie Davis having filed to succeed term-limited Sen. Audrey Gibson of Senate District 6, HD 13 will be an open seat. And Jacksonville City Council member Garrett Dennis intends to file Nov. 1. He will be the second candidate in the Primary.

Dennis is in his second term on the Council, representing the sprawling District 9, which is north and west of the St. Johns River. He won both his first term in 2015 and his re-election in 2019 with 60% of the vote in each election against Democratic opposition. No Republicans ran either time, in what is a strong majority Democratic district.

Iris Hinton already filed in the Democratic Primary, but that is not dissuading Dennis. Hinton, a 71-year-old newcomer to elected politics, has been in the race since August, but has yet to raise any money.

In contrast to many Democratic elected officials in Duval County, Dennis has been active in party politics. Like most elected Democrats with an opinion on the Governor’s race, he has already endorsed U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist for Governor. It can be expected that Dennis will get the balance of Democratic endorsements in the region and perhaps beyond, including from current incumbents.

Dennis’ campaign comes as Davis, a friend and political ally of long standing, has embarked on what will be a fractious and divisive Primary campaign facing off against Reggie Gaffney, a Council colleague of Dennis’.

Gaffney, a GOP-adjacent Democrat in the mode of former Rep. Kim Daniels, has raised a third of a million dollars for that race already. Expect tensions in the Senate race to possibly bleed down ballot to Dennis’ race, perhaps with support for Hinton or a third candidate yet to emerge.

Though lines could change in redistricting, HD 13 is packed with Democrats. Of the 107,433 registered voters in the district during the November 2020 election, 61,014 were registered Democrat. So the Primary effectively decides the next representative from the district.