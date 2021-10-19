Nikki Fried suspends insurrectionists’ concealed carry permits

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried suspended the concealed carry weapon permits of six Floridians Tuesday arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

The announcement marks the second wave of suspensions against those arrested at the U.S. Capitol insurrection. In July, she suspended the licenses of 22 individuals.

“When we announced the initial 22 suspensions earlier this summer, we made it clear that this would be an ongoing effort and that additional suspensions and revocations would be issued as additional charges were filed and sentences rendered,” Fried said in a statement. “Since that time, FDACS has suspended six additional licenses of individuals related to the insurrection, and should further charges and sentences come down, we will enact further suspensions and revocations of licenses issued by our department as required by Florida statute.”

State law allows the suspension of licenses for individuals charged with felonies and other disqualifying offenses. The Division of Licensing falls under the jurisdiction of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, giving Fried the authority to suspend the permits.

In Florida, a concealed carry permit allows a resident to carry a handgun — or another type of weapon — in public places so long as it is hidden from observers. Fried, a Democratic gubernatorial contender, described the insurrection as an act of “domestic terrorism” in a statement.

“The individuals involved must be held accountable for their treasonous actions,” Fried added. “While Florida has the shameful distinction of being home to the largest proportion of individuals charged in relation to the insurrection, our department has been using its lawful authority and carrying out its legal duty to suspend the licenses of anyone charged with disqualifying offenses.”

The decision to suspend licenses is up to Fried. Under state law, FDACS is required to suspend a license if the licensee is charged with a disqualifying offense. If a licensee is convicted, the license is then revoked.

Fried carriers a history of friction with gun rights groups in Florida. Earlier this year, she filed a brief in support of a challenge to a state law preempting local gun regulations. The move garnered the ire of the National Rifle Association.