October 29, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida posts lowest rate of COVID-19 cases per capita in nation

Scott PowersOctober 29, 20214min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

South Florida has now administered 1.25M vaccine doses as COVID-19 cases continue to fall

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis calls vaccine mandate Special Session for week of Nov. 15

HeadlinesInfluence

Advocates question education requirements in proposed personal care attendant rule

Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak concept, background with flags of the states of USA. State of Florida flag. Pandemic stop Novel Coronavirus outbreak covid-19 3D illustration.
Florida's death toll for the week is still the second highest in the nation.

Florida recorded just 12,151 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, according to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health.

By federal counts — which are slightly different from Florida’s tabulations but still in the same ballpark — the Sunshine State’s most recent tally of newly-confirmed cases now gives Florida the lowest per-capita rate of new cases in the country.

Florida’s 12,115 seven-day case tally in the federal report works out to rate of 56 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, better than all the other 49 states.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, as reported in the COVID-19 Community Profile Report, covers a week that is one day behind the week that the Florida Department of Health reports in its Friday announcements. However, the federal data, which covers the week through Wednesday, can be used to compare states, as the CDC complies like data from all states.

Hawaii, with a rate of 64 new cases per 100,000 people, posted the nation’s second-lowest per capita rate of new cases for the week ending Wednesday. Connecticut was next-best, with 66 new cases per 100,000, according to the CDC data.

Nonetheless, Florida’s summer surge, which ran from late July through early September, remains deadly, as Florida continues to tabulate COVID-19 deaths at a rate higher than other states. Many of those deaths are for reports that occurred weeks earlier but are only now clearing the bureaucracy. Others are for Florida’s sickest patients, who lingered in hospitals from Florida’s worst days until recently dying.

At its worst, the delta variant-driven summer surge was infecting more than 150,000 Floridians a week in early- and mid-August. More than 2,000 Floridians were added to the state’s death count each week in early- and mid-September. Those were the worst periods Florida has experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, and during those times, Florida had the worst case and death rates in the nation.

Florida’s case numbers have plummeted more than 90% since then. Florida’s death toll has fallen too, but not nearly as much.

Florida added 867 COVID-19 deaths to its count in the week through Thursday, according to the latest COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report released late Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

That’s down from the previous week’s total of 944 newly-recorded deaths. The new report documents the sixth consecutive week that Florida’s tally of additional COVID-19 deaths was lower than the previous week. Yet the latest 8% decline in new cases was something of a leveling off, compared with 20% declines seen in many previous weeks.

Florida’s most recent weekly death toll was the second-highest in the country for the week.

Texas had 1,172 COVID-19 deaths newly recorded according to the CDC’s report. California was third, with 702 newly-recorded deaths; Georgia, fourth, with 616; and Ohio, fifth, with 548.

Post Views: 153

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis calls vaccine mandate Special Session for week of Nov. 15

nextSouth Florida has now administered 1.25M vaccine doses as COVID-19 cases continue to fall

One comment

  • EmeritusProf

    October 29, 2021 at 7:41 pm

    Florida’s numbers still can’t be trusted . For August the cases on a 21 day lag produced a fatality rate of 2.2% for September the fatality rate is only 1.4 %. This makes no medical sense. Either cases were undercounted in July August or deaths from September are still incomplete

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Halloween is brought you by these Florida lobbyists and political associations
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more