Ashley Moody lists safety tips to know before trick-or-treating

Attorney General Ashley Moody has some safety tips for trick-or-treaters ahead of Halloween to ward off any real frights.

“Halloween can be such a fun experience for children to dress up and go door-to-door collecting candy, but it can be scary if planning and safety precautions are not part of the festivities,” Moody said in a statement. “If your child is trick-or-treating this weekend, be sure they know to walk in well-lit areas, stay in sight of a trusted adult and never enter a stranger’s house or vehicle.”

For a safe Halloween, the Attorney General suggests parents and guardians prepare by outlining clear paths and boundaries for kids to follow while trick-or-treating, as well as setting a clear curfew or meeting time to return.

Make sure every group member knows the address of the return location, as well as the telephone number and how to call 911 in case of an emergency, Moody suggests.

Young children should be paired with trusted adults when strolling through neighborhoods, and if you’re on the road, watch out for trick-or-treaters walking around, especially later in the evening.

Never enter strangers’ homes or vehicles, Moody advised, and also make sure to toss any candy that is unwrapped or looks to have been tampered with.

According to the Attorney General’s office, counterfeit pills containing fentanyl have been flooding the black market, and Moody advises parents talk to children about never taking a pill given by anyone other than a medical professional. One pill can kill. For more information on counterfeit pills, click here.

The office also suggests parents visit the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website to see a list of all registered sex offenders and predators living within a five-mile radius of any Florida neighborhood. Florida law prohibits sex offenders from distributing candy or other items to children on Halloween. Moody asks Floridians who encounter a sex offender giving out candy to notify authorities.

For more tips on how to further protect your children, view Moody’s Crime Prevention guide here.