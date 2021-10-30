Don’t let this Halloween end in flames: Jimmy Patronis issues fire-prevention advice

Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis shared several fire safety tips ahead of Halloween to ensure Floridians’ holiday celebrations don’t go up in smoke.

Be careful when up to spooky antics — according to the National Fire Prevention Association, decorations catch fire first in about 800 reported home fires each year, and more than one-third of those incidents are started by candles.

“This weekend is Halloween and you know what that means — kids, families and costumes. However, festivities can suddenly become tragic due to fire-related accidents,” Patronis said in a statement. “Displaying decorations away from open flames and buying safe costumes are important precautions to prevent potential mishaps. I want everyone to have a fun and safe Halloween, so think like a firefighter and ensure you have taken the proper fire safety precautions to avoid a truly frightening holiday. From my family to yours, have a Happy Halloween.”

For Halloween, Patronis recommends considering alternatives to open flames in order to decrease the risk of a fire. Instead, Patronis advises using battery-operated candles or glow sticks to light up jack-o-lanterns or set the mood for a spooky night.

Another tip: buy safe costumes. Don’t make flames a part of your look this Halloween — when browsing for costumes, wigs and accessories, make sure they are fire-resistant. Also, inform children on the importance of staying away from open flames when dressed up, avoiding costumes with long, trailing fabric.

Finally, ensure smoke detectors work prior to any Halloween party or event. Check every smoke alarm and fire extinguisher just in case the party gets too hot.