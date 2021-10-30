Gov. DeSantis appoints Karen Healy Highlands County Supervisor of Elections

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Karen Healy as Highlands County Supervisor of Elections following the death of former supervisor Penny Ogg.

Healy, who resides in Sebring, served as the Highlands County Assistant Supervisor of Elections since 2003.

She previously worked in the county’s office of management and budget and with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. Healy earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Florida.

Healy will succeed Ogg, who died in early September, according to the Highlands News-Sun. Ogg was first elected to the office in 2012.

Ogg’s most recent election was in 2020. There will be a special election next year concurrent with the 2022 General Election, as Oggs had over two years left in her term.