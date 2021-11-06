Florida’s reaction to U.S. House passage of $1 trillion infrastructure bill

The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim.

The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic side of the chamber. Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of Democrats’ farthest left members — including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri — opposed it.

Approval of the bill, which would create legions of jobs and improve broadband, water supplies and other public works, whisked it to the desk of a president whose approval ratings have dropped and whose nervous party got a cold shoulder from voters in this week’s off-year elections.

Here is a collection of reactions to passage of the legislation from Florida’s congressional delegation:

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist:

“Robust investment in America’s crumbling infrastructure — safeguarding our drinking water, repairing our roads and bridges, upgrading our ports – is long overdue. With this blockbuster bill, we’re creating millions of good-paying jobs, investing in Florida’s future, and Building Back Better. This historic, bipartisan bill will also deliver new infrastructure for the 21st century: high-speed rail, solar-powered mass transit, and other innovations that will reduce traffic and protect the environment. It’s about delivering tangible results that will benefit day-to-day life for all Americans.”

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy:

“The bipartisan infrastructure bill will dramatically improve quality of life in Florida by providing residents with better roads and bridges, modern air and seaports, high-speed broadband, and clean water. I’ve been fighting for this historic legislation since it passed the Senate in August and am thrilled we are finally sending it to the President’s desk to be signed into law. I’m pleased we also advanced the separate Build Back Better Act for further consideration. I’m committed to enacting a fiscally-disciplined bill that combats the existential threat of climate change, lowers the cost of prescription drugs without compromising innovation, and invests in working families.”

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor:

“With this vote, the House of Representatives has delivered a historic investment in America’s infrastructure. Our Tampa Bay neighbors deserve modern and safe infrastructure, especially major investments in transit. Rebuilding our infrastructure is especially important to Florida, where 408 bridges and over 3,564 miles of highway are in poor condition…We are also long overdue for major, climate-forward investments in our public transit systems to ensure that all of our neighbors are able to travel safely and efficiently. To protect what makes the Sunshine State special and grow good-paying jobs in Tampa, we are strengthening the investments that support our economy and build more resilient infrastructure.”

U.S. Rep. Val Demings:

“Today’s vote was about jobs and America’s future. When we invest in middle class America, when we invest in people who have to go to work every day, America does better. Our communities need this funding now. Democratic and Republican mayors who are clear-eyed know that investing in our supply chain infrastructure can’t wait, jobs can’t wait, repairs can’t wait, fighting climate change can’t wait, and protecting our health and safety can’t wait.”

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast:

“Tonight’s vote was just the start of Democrats’ attempts to jam through a multitrillion dollar socialist wishlist with the largest tax increase in decades to pay for it. Their reckless spending habit has already caused massive inflation and labor shortages, and I will do everything in my power to stop them from continuing down the path toward socialism.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz

“Florida’s tourism economy relies on a strong, modern travel network and Democrats sent bold, job-producing legislation to President Biden that will repair our dilapidated water systems and fix our crumbling roads and bridges. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will do all that by putting thousands of Floridians to work with union and good-paying jobs.”